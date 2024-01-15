The story behind the underdogs' miracle in Berlin

With three minutes to go on the clock on Saturday night in Berlin, the Norwegians were leading by three goals, but the Faroe Islands' determination to write history resulted in an incredible comeback in the final 180 seconds to draw 26:26.

The result came after coach Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen implemented an extremely brave seven-on-six approach in attack throughout the match, but according to him, it was the only option for the Faroese to do the unthinkable and get points off Norway.

"You could say that it's a brave approach, but we don't really like the braveness only, because we like to be brave if it makes sense and it does makes sense,” Bredsdorff-Larsen explains.

“We have great players, of course with Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu as a playmaker, he was in making this decision too. We have a common feeling that we could do something with seven-on-six. We knew in other games against Iceland and also Romania, games that we have played against top opponents, that we have the competitive edge playing seven-on-six because our passing game is outstanding.

“It's not a decision I only take by myself, it's a decision which we take on as a team and we have a lot of confidence in each other and we play marvellous seven-on-six," says Bredsdorff-Larsen.

The 56-year-old points out that the Faroese perfectly executed their game plan even without a huge amount of rotation, but the massive support from the stands gave the squad wings to fly.

"I wasn't a big fan when I was introduced (to seven-on-six) and maybe I'm still not a fan, but working with the Faroe Islands' players I think that now I'm a fan,” the coach adds. “We play an amazing seven-on-six and we have introduced something for the handball world that you are even able to go one-on-one in seven-on-six.

“Nobody else does it, but we do and we are happy. We managed to do it with such a small amount of playing force and such an amount of trust in ourselves. Also, we made only six playing fouls during the game which is amazing," says Bredsdorff-Larsen.