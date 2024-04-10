Mathias Gidsel relishing life in Berlin

Gidsel revealed in the podcast why he is enjoying life in Berlin and confirmed that he plans to stay at Füchse for a few years yet.

Berlin are set to face HBC Nantes in the EHF European League quarter-finals, and Gidsel admitted the tie would be tricky.

"We have the quality, we just have to figure out how we combine playing at top level two games against Nantes and also combine playing against Kiel and Melsungen between those games against Nantes," Gidsel said, saying Nantes are probably the "worst opponent" for Berlin in the quarter-finals.

Gidsel said he thought becoming European League and German champions at the same time was a difficult ask, pointing out the Bundesliga is the strongest in the world.

He also talked about his development as a young player, his reasons for choosing to move to Berlin, and the pressure of playing for the Danish national team.

Gidsel said reliving the EHF EURO 2024 through the upcoming 'Here to Win' documentary had been fun, and it showed that the players are just normal people. He added that while the experience of the tournament was coloured by Denmark's silver medal, it had been the best tournament ever with fantastic atmospheres in all the arenas.

The episode was recorded after Mikkel Hansen announced his retirement, and Gidsel said Hansen's influence was enormous.

"Mikkel is number one in Danish handball throughout the whole history. Handball is number one in Denmark now and that's all because of Mikkel," Gidsel said, noting that Hansen had been influential as a mentor and friend on and off the court.

Watch the full episode of 'The Spin' featuring Mathias Gidsel here.