The story of EHF success started 30 years ago

Back on the opening day, the European Handball Federation made a flying start. 10 months earlier, the EHF had been founded at the initial congress in Berlin. One of the first major tasks for the first committee – headed by Staffan Holmqvist, the first EHF President, from Sweden – was the search for a suitable seat for the headquarters of the organisation. In June 1992, the first Extraordinary Congress chose Vienna, as opposed to the two other suggestions of Berlin and Copenhagen.

The EHF rented three offices for their initial staff, and on 1 September 1992, Michael Wiederer (pictured below) and his Danish-Austrian assistant, Pia Pedersen, moved into their new working space.

"But there was no time to get used to the new office, as we went straight on to Miskolc in Hungary, where the first European Women's Youth championship started on our first day, 1 September 1992," said Wiederer as he looked back at the start.

Norway made history by becoming the first winners of an EHF competition. When this event finished, Wiederer and Pedersen travelled to Winterthur in Switzerland, where Portugal claimed the first European Men's Youth championship.