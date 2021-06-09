The swansong of a giant

A constant presence at the EHF FINAL4

“Being in Cologne for the EHF FINAL4 again is an outstanding achievement. I will not be really emotional about it — we will be going for the win and trying to take the trophy home once again,” says Pascual.

“We are humbled by being here once again. It is a very important objective for the club. Winning it will be difficult, as every time we have been there, but we will be going for it this time again.”

As the EHF FINAL4 was first introduced in the 2009/10 season, Pascual has been Barça’s coach in every season in the current format of the premium European competition. No other side has qualified for Cologne more than the Spanish powerhouse.

In fact, Barça have an outstanding record of taking part in nine of the 12 editions of the business end of the EHF Champions League Men — a superb 75 per cent hit rate of their objective each season.

The Spanish giants played five finals in Cologne – two won and three lost – but the ever-ambitious Pascual wants more every time.

“Playing in the EHF FINAL4 is very important both for me and for my players. It is easy [to explain]: it is the most important event in European handball, therefore, everybody wants to win. The motivation is big, because you are playing against the other top three European clubs, so it is a very tough ask,” says the 53-year-old coach.

While these might be his last games as Barça’s coach, before departing for Romanian champions Dinamo Bucuresti, Pascual is upbeat. His only objective? Winning the trophy.

“This is not the first and not the last EHF FINAL4 for me. So, I will be just focusing on winning and trying to prepare my team to be at its best,” said Pascual.