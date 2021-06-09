Digital activations light up EHF FINAL4 Men

The EHF FINAL4 Men is just days away and fans anticipating the climax to the men’s European handball season can look forward to a weekend packed with new and engaging digital activations.

With a limited number of tickets available to fans inside the LANXESS arena, the digital activations will compliment what will be a unique EHF FINAL4 Men event this year.

Having launched the first ever Home of Handball channel on Twitch last month, the festivities throw off on the streaming platform on Friday with the Remote FAN SHOW.

Presenters Markus Floth and three-time EHF Champions League winner Dominik Klein will be joined by a series of guests, including players of all four competing teams during the shows, and will be live in the arena for reaction after the final buzzer on Sunday.

The programme will also be broadcast live from Cologne on Saturday and Sunday with Markus Floth welcoming players from all four teams onto the programme for a unique take on the EHF FINAL4 Men.

The shows on Saturday and Sunday will be live between 14:00 and 14:45 and 20:00 and 20:45 across both days of competition to preview and review all of the action and talk to the players who matter most.

Essential pre-tournament reading

Before the big throw off, fans can read the official interactive magazine of the event which is now available to purchase and download.

Packed with exclusive interviews and containing detailed information on all four teams chasing the title, the magazine is a must read for any handball fan and can be purchased now via the App Store, Google Play and at magazines.eurohandball.com.

Priced at € 1.99, the magazine – which is in English and German – is more than just words on a page, with additional video and photographs bring the reading experience to life like never before.

The sights and sounds of the EHF FINAL4

Although a limited number of fans will be allowed in the arena for the big weekend, those watching the action unfold at home have a host of touch points to keep themselves engaged in the EHF FINAL4 Men.

Supporters can watch the post-match thoughts of the coaches and players live on YouTube at the post-match press conferences, while on Monday, a special edition of the EHFCL Weekly newsletter will feature an exclusive interview with one of the winning players.

If that was not enough to keep fans entertained, EHF Marketing last month unveiled the new official song of the EHF Champions League, Mesmerize, by JOIN7. The song is the latest collaboration between EHF Marketing and German sound agency WESOUND and is based on the EHF brand sound. Listen to the new track here.