This is Me: Andrea Lekic

For me, handball is inexhaustible motivation. I’m still hungry for new successes and wins. That’s why playing in the EHF Champions League is so special Each match, each season is a new challenge. I want to get better. What I learned after all these years in top handball is that you have to work hard every day. The longer you are at the top, it’s harder to remain there. You have to push your limit.

I maintained constant no matter the obstacles that were in my way. Injuries are part of that too. There is no sport without them and they are extremely hard. On some other level, they bolster you, push you to respect sport, even more, to respect yourself, the process of getting better. You learn how to take care of yourself better and have respect for your health. All that hard work just to get back on that marvellous 40x20 court and to feel the ball in your hands again.

But as I said, handball is not all about winning, losing and trophies. It’s about friendship and support you get on your way. Friends and all people I met on this handball journey are the biggest treasure I have. That is one of the most important things you get from sport.

All that is why our sport is so special and why I loved it so much in the first place. And I think I’ll probably never leave it. I see myself in sport and handball after my professional career too. I feel great working in sport and it's something that comes naturally to me. I’m already part of many projects when it comes to working with children and their development, including the EHF’s Respect Your Talent programme.

It’s our obligation as experienced players to pass our knowledge to younger generations. I already try to do that through my academy. All those children following in our footsteps can learn a lot from us as well as we can learn a lot from them. And that fulfils me. It should be our privilege to work with them and try to give them maybe an easier path in sport, to show them what players’ lives are like, what qualities they should preserve through life and how important is to have a good education.

I studied Hospitality and Tourism Management as well as Sports Management. Working on yourself, as I said, is a very important daily task and education should be on that list. Our life doesn’t end with our careers: you find yourself in new surroundings and new challenges. Education, from my point of view, can bring you a new perspective. I know I felt productive.

Those are all things I wish to transfer to the next generations. I would be really happy if handball would always be fun for them and that love that never fades away. My advice to them is don’t give up on something you love no matter what the obstacles are. Don’t give up on your dreams. If you love something and dream big, it will come to you.

That’s how I see it. I know I will continue with my hard work and I hope for a great season in EHF Champions League with my club. After 10 years the circle has been closed and I’m playing for Krim Mercator again.

Andrea Lekic

8 October 2021