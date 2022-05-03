This is me: Andrei Xepkin

I always liked sunny beaches and warm weather, therefore I chose Spain. And there was me, a tall line player, in Malaga, Spain, on the Costa del Sol, trying to make a name for myself. I was not young, I had only turned 28 years old, but the first contact was unforgettable.

I could not speak Spanish – not a single word, never mind complex sentences – but that never phased me. I was living the life, enjoying the city and the beaches in my spare time. But I always said that adaptation is not hard if you like what you are doing and enjoying yourself.

You always adapt when everything is good. It is impossible not to. So, there I was, within two weeks, being able to exchange a few words with my teammates. Spanish is a very easy language to learn, compared to German, for example. These were happy moments, living in Malaga, close to the Mediterranean Sea.

Shortly after, however, I decided to move to Avidesa Alzira. It turned out to be one of the worst seasons of my life. It looked like my career was going to be stopped in its tracks. This is why when Barça came calling, it was a huge shock. I never expected it. It totally came out of the blue.

But this was my chance. And I seized it with both my hands.

I had never dreamt of playing at such a great club, with amazing teammates like Enric Masip, Tomas Svensson, Carlos Ortega, Xavier O’Callaghan, Rafa Guijosa and Iñaki Urdangarin and so many, many others. It was truly a “Dream Team” and I was a part of it. I will always be grateful for that.

We were like a handball machine, winning title after title, trophy after trophy. Every one of them was special, but if I were to pick one, it would be the one for THW Kiel in the 1999/2000 season, where we made an amazing comeback.

These made for amazing memories and I was very lucky, truly blessed, to share the court with so many great players, a golden generation that made history in handball, both on and off the court.

Right now, there is a small arena in Sant Feliu, 20 kilometres away from the centre of Barcelona, that bears my name. It is a funny story, it makes me smile, because I have a strong bond with the handball community in that small town and it really made me happy that they had this idea.

It is only when somebody acknowledges what you did for handball when you are truly aware that it was all thanks to having been lucky to be part of that generation of Barça. The players that are still in the city, we are still meeting together for dinners and to share memories about our playing careers.

Personally, I still remember the EHF Champions League Men finals, especially the games in the Palau Blaugrana, where we shared the wins with our amazing fans.

However, my record for the largest number of trophies in the history of the competition was not made at Barça, but with another team. Remember when I told you my favourite win was the one with Kiel?

Well, Kiel lent me a hand in 2007, when they needed a line player, two years after I had retired from handball. I was 42 at that time, but that offer lit the fire inside my belly. I had never played in the German Bundesliga before. It is an extremely competitive league and it was exactly what I needed at that time.

It was basically a gift, superbly wrapped, which I will always be grateful for. Because it gave me so much.

You know that iconic picture with seven fingers lifted for every trophy I won in the Champions League after the final against Flensburg? I will not lie, it is also one of the best memories of my career. It was my seventh title, an astonishing accomplishment.

I had written history, me, a simple boy from Zaporizhzhya, who started playing handball on a dirt court, which also served as a tomato plantation for a local farmer!