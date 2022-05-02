Semi-final rematch gets Match of the Week treatment

The past four encounters between these two clubs have been ridiculously close, in fact, they have all been draws.

Last season, the teams drew twice in the group phase and again in the semi-finals, though a winner was eventually found after penalties and Brest Bretagne progressed to their first final, losing to Vipers Kristiansand.

A winner must be found again, by hook or by crook, on Saturday, following a 21:21 draw in the first leg.

Drama is guaranteed once again and Match of the Week coverage means you will not miss a beat.

Match of the Week - EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 Quarter-finals second leg:

Györi Audi ETO KC vs Brest Bretagne Handball, Saturday 07.05.2022, 16:00 CEST; live on EHFTV