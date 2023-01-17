This is me: Arpad Sterbik

When I got a call from Jugovic I was very surprised. I come from a small town and I did not have many tournaments as kids have today. I was not aware of my quality and ability. The only matches I played as a child were school tournaments at the time. So, I was very honoured when I got a call from Kac. I used to watch them and I knew how good they were. Club director Dragan Vrgovic and Marko Krivokapic from Senta are some of the people I still connect with.

Jugovic had a young team, a good team where I saw myself, and where I believed I could make progress. I used to dream to play for the first team as I joined their academy when I was almost 16. I am very happy I made that decision. I was working hard and step by step I became one of the main players in the club. We were good and we knew we could play against every team.

That is why I am happy to say that I raised my first European trophy there, EHF Challenge Cup in 2001 against Pfadi Winterthur.

After Jugovic it was time to try something different and that is when Veszprem came to the story. It was a big step for me, it is a huge difference between Veszprem and Kac. I was eager to join the Hungarian powerhouse after I got their call. Again, I was so surprised they wanted me, in a such great club with tradition. My first memories are seeing Zlatko Saracevic, Bozidar Jovic, Mirza Dzonba and Carlos Pérez, players that just a few months earlier I was watching on TV playing EHF Champions League. To be among legends like them was unbelievable.

Already in my first year, we reached final of the Europe's top tier. Unfortunately, we lost to Magdeburg. It was really hard. We played well that season, and I don't want to say we reached that final easily, but we were really good. Veszprem had a new team and it was a good mixture of youth and experience. We felt our team spirit and we believed we can win against anyone. The final was amazing and maybe the lack of experience was standing in a way of the trophy.