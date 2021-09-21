This is Me: Carlos Ortega

It was, of course, something very special for me to return to the club that gave me so much as a player. It is a great feeling to be back. I searched for a house and a school; it was a bit stressful in July, as I only had two weeks to prepare everything. But, finally, we made it and were ready for our summer holiday. For 20 days we could relax. This year we stayed in Malaga. Usually we split the holiday between Malaga and Santander in the north, where my wife comes from.

When I came back to Barcelona it was great to see many of my old teammates of the golden generation still involved at the club. Like Xavier O’Callaghan as manager of the handball department, Enric Masip, who works closely with the club president, or of course my new assistant and goalkeeper coach Tomas Svensson.

Some people still remember my face when I meet them in the streets of Barcelona – although those major successes including our five straight EHF Champions League victories are more than 20 years ago. When I look back on those times, Palau Blaugana was a fortress: no team ever managed to conquer our famous arena – and it was always sold-out. It was tradition that the core players of our team had the motto Més que un club – “More than a club” – in their hearts. We all stayed together for more than a decade, without major changes in our team.

It was a different time, maybe better, maybe not – but this is past, we need a new focus on the here and now. When you are appointed as Barça’s coach you must win all trophies, especially the EHF Champions League. This is my pressure and my motivation. The main objective of the season is to make it all the way to Cologne and then to raise the trophy in the end.

Barça are in a state of transition at the moment. Six players left, including legendary Raul Entrerrios, who was like an extended arm of the coach on court. Our squad may not be as deep as those of our rivals, but we are the hunted after Barça made it to the winner’s podium in June.

With the departure of Lionel Messi, I hope that handball can now get a bit closer to football, but everybody knows that in Spain, and mainly in Barcelona, football is the clear number 1, followed by basketball. But, as handball had been FCB’s only sport to win the Champions League last season, the significance has grown. I hope that we can remain on this way in front of a constantly sold-out Palau Blaugrana.

Barça had a perfect season in 2020/21, winning all matches in all competitions. Chapeau. Especially given the circumstances with Covid-19 and the related financial situation of the global sports. It was anything but easy.