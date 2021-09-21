Increased pressure no problem for Sandell

By beating PSG in the semi-final last season, Aalborg did what nobody expected — overthrow one of the best teams in the world and make it all the way to the EHF Champions League Final. Barça proved to be the better team, but Aalborg still charmed the handball world.

This year Aalborg will have to handle increased pressure from media, supporters and opponents. But that does not seem to worry Lukas Sandell.

“We only enjoy it — and most of all we enjoy having our supporters back in the arena,” says Sandell.

“It is natural since we have added players like Aron Palmarsson, Kristian Björnsen, Jesper Nielsen and Martin Larsen. But we have not noticed the increased pressure — not yet at least.

“The biggest change is having our supporters back in the arena, which we really enjoy.”