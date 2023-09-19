This is me: Cristina Neagu

New season, new players, new This is me episodes! Our popular series with stars telling their story in their own words is returning – and how! We open with Romanian standout Cristina Neagu, for so many years now one of the brightest shining stars and biggest record breakers of women’s handball. An EHF Champions League winner and four times IHF Player of the Year shares the story of her life, in her own words.

THIS IS ME: Cristina Georgiana Neagu

I was maybe in the last generation which went outside to play for the whole day. I always found it interesting to be surrounded by other children and enjoying our times out when we were so little.

We did not have a care in the world; we just played, and the time flew by. I remember trying everything: We were jumping all over the place, running, trying different sports, throwing the ball, kicking the ball. Whatever it was, it worked.

Then, when I was in class in a local school in Bucharest, the nr.59 school Dimitrie Sturdza, my first coach, Maria Covaci, came into the class and asked if there are any kids who want to play handball. I was 12 years old and knew nothing about handball. I had never played it before. I had never watched a match.

You see, there are some things that cannot be explained or foreseen. This was the first time I heard about handball – women’s handball was not so popular in Bucharest as it is now – and I just let things flow from that moment on. It also helped that the school and its hall was close to where I lived, basically on the same street.

And from that moment on, since I took the ball in my hands and started shooting, dribbling and running, it was game on! It was the moment when I imprinted the thought in my head that I was going to be the best player in the world, no matter the challenges I would face. And, boy, there were a lot, some of which I did not think I would ever master.

But just an early friendly advice here, from somebody who has been through thick and thin: first, you need to enjoy handball. You need to learn the basics, but, more importantly, to play it, to feel it like a game. Then, because we are all humans, you need to build relationships. This will help you a lot in the future, in your life. Handball will just enhance your social skills; it will make you feel you belong in a collective.

And this is just the beginning, because, remember, I was 12 years old when I started. Now I see children aged five or six take on the sport and enjoy themselves, and I think this is very, very important, because sports are crucial in your development as an adult.