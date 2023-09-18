Blanka Kajdon: “I am here to evolve”

Playing the centre back position means pressure. Anita Görbicz, five-time EHF Champions League winner, used to play in the same position, but the likeness does not end there. She also finished as runner-up in the Junior World Championship back in 2001 and believes in nothing but putting in the grind. Although the legend of Györi Audi ETO KC has never left Hungary for any other club, one more thing is the same: neither of them lacks motivation.

“Learn, work, get experience and perform. All I want is to evolve. My first idea was to move to Denmark or France. Then, I learnt that Molde HK Elite had an interest in me, and I talked with coach Tor Odvar Moen. After that, I had no doubts anymore about my future,” the 1.70m-tall back says.

The Norwegian head coach who led Kajdon's former club Siófok KC for three years was a key person in making the decision.

“To me, he is one of the best coaches. I have learnt a lot from him already and I believe that with his help, I will be a more complete player, who can play on both sides of the court. Not to mention that he understands the Hungarian culture and work ethic. Therefore, I brought him Erős Pista, a Hungarian spicy sauce when I arrived to Molde for the first time; he seemed to be just as happy as if we had just won a game.”

At the shore of Lake Balaton lies the city of Siófok. The town’s club changed its player policy and although they won the EHF Cup in 2018/19 and finished as runners-up two seasons later, they no longer have a squad in the first league. Thus, the players looked for new employers. The adjustment affected Blanka as well, as she highlighted that this period taught her a lot, and not only about handball.

“A new chapter started in my life and I like this season’s goals. We expect to finish in the top four in the domestic league, while the cup also plays an important role. Our path to the group phase of the EHF European League is not easy. First, we face Dijon, and if we advance, another French team awaits us: the very experienced Neptunes de Nantes. Both of the matches seem to be wild rides, but we believe in the strength of our team and Tor. In the qualification stage, we have to take the challenges step-by-step.”

As the centre back usually controls the offence, the Hungarian player expects a lot of things to look after. She wants to be one of the main players in Molde.

“I need to perform my absolute best on both ends. I want to be as good a defensive player as an attacker. I am here to evolve, to speed up and be more effective. My goal is to understand, learn Scandinavian handball and use the knowledge,” she explains.

Kajdon also puts extra effort into her development off the court. She spends extra hours in different training sessions and in the gym, and takes care of her body by paying extra attention to her nutrition.