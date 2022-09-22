This is me: Cristina Varzaru

“Mens sana in corpore sano.” This is the famous saying which has guided me all my life, since I was a little girl. It all started with my parents, both of whom were teachers, trying to raise their children in the healthiest way possible. I owe them a lot, basically everything I have now because it would not have been possible without them.

I have a twin sister and we both started handball at the same time, in a small city on the banks of the river Danube. I was always competitive. I wanted to be the first in everything I did. This is why, maybe, I had the chance to play for teams that have always fought for titles.

Here’s a fun fact. I never knew I could throw the ball with my left hand. It happened naturally, because at my first training session I threw the ball with my right hand and had the shortest throw in the team. When I moved the ball to my left hand, I threw the longest.