Women at the heart of the game: Gordana Naceva’s love for sport

Naceva always had an interest for the sport – but handball was not her first love. When she was young, she liked to play basketball in the streets of her neighbourhood and transferred that love to the court in school. As a playmaker, she loved to score points but there was not a women’s club in Sveti Nikole, her native village. The only women’s club in the city was Handball Club Ovche Pole. That is how it all started.

“Just like in basketball, I wanted to play and score. At one training there was no goalkeeper, and as I was the youngest player there, they told me I have to stand between the posts. I managed to save a few shots and the coach told me I seemed good at it and left me there. The rest is history, the six-metre goal area became my life. Handball became my life,’’ says Naceva.

“Sometimes you don't know where life will lead you. I ended up as a goalkeeper, a very important role in handball, even though I never thought of it. Goalkeepers can correct the mistakes of the defence and in a way decide the game, which is really shown in the last few years,” Naceva adds.