This is me: Dainis Kristopans

Step by step

Step by step.

This has always been my way of doing things in life. From my younger years, back in Ludza in Latvia, to now, in Paris.

It has not always been easy for me, though.

You might know me as “the tallest handball player on the planet”, and that is absolutely fine by me. It is something that I have gotten used to live with these days.

But there used to be days when things were not that easy.

In the small village I was born in, the kids were always bouncing around in the street. There were computers and no smartphones back then. Just children with balls running around for days.

But I was already the one standing out. My parents, Ernest and Regina, were not that tall. They came from a normal background – and they did not expect to raise such a tall child.

At school, even before reaching my teenage age, I was always one head above everyone else. Even at kindergarten, my mum tells me, I was already stronger than all the other kids.

And you know how kids are. If you are different, they might sneer and crack a few jokes. That is what they did to me. It was never that bad though.

But I made the most of my ‘difference’ afterwards.