Live blog: Barça win first quarter-final; PSG lead Kiel
The quest for the coveted tickets to the EHF FINAL4 2021 enters its decisive phase this week, with the first leg of the EHF Champions League quarter-finals taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.
The live blog offers extensive coverage of all four matches.
- live now: Kiel vs PSG (14:15 at half-time). Watch
- so far on Wednesday, Barça beat Brest 33:29
- on Thursday: Aalborg vs Flensburg (18:45 CEST) and Nantes vs Veszprém (20:45 CEST)
- all first-leg quarter-final matches streamed live on EHFTV. match info in the quarter-final preview
- Courtney Gahan reporting
Wednesday 12 May
21:45
Kiel were quick to equalise when the second half threw off, before two quick goals from All-star Team best young player nominee Dylan Nahi pulled PSG ahead again, 17:15 as the clock hits 35 minutes.
Nahi has netted five goals from five shots to lead PSG as the top scorer, just one ahead of Mikkel Hansen. Below, check out an earlier goal from Hansen, who is also nominated for the season's All-star Team as best left back.
21:29
No individual stood out as much as Harald Reinkind in the opening 30 minutes. The Kiel right back netted seven goals in the first period — half his team's goals as they sit one behind PSG.
Enjoy one of the best so far below.
21:23
HALF-TIME UPDATE: KIEL VS PSG 14:15
PSG take a one-goal edge into the break after a stunning first half from the French side. The top scorer of the opening half is Kiel back Harald Reinkind, with seven goals.
21:18
Just when it seemed PSG were really taking control, Kiel come roaring back. With four goals in a row, the German side have completely turned the tide and now stand level at 12:12.
PSG are still putting on quite an attacking masterclass however. Check out the play below!
21:12
Inside the last 10 minutes of the half, the momentum remails with PSG, who lead 12:8 — having allowed Kiel no goals since the timeout.
The reason for that was keeper Yann Genty, who saved four shots in a row while his team built on their advantage at the other end of the court.
Below, enjoy one of PSG's best goals from earlier in the match.
21:05
As the clock hits 16 minutes and PSG have the lead at 10:8, we have our first timeout, called by THW Kiel coach Filip Jicha.
Kiel have not seemed to find their rhythm so far, with PSG scoring three unanswered goals after Kiel levelled off Niclas Ekberg's goal for 6:6.
Norwegian superstar Sander Sagosen is absent from today's clash due to illness, and the gap is noticeable as PSG's aggressive defence is working wonders agaisnt Kiel's attack.
21:00
After PSG's early advantage, Kiel responded with a three-goal run that levelled the game and we now have a tight battle on our hands.
At the 12-minute mark, it's 6:6.
20:50
So far, the clash between Kiel and PSG is unfolding exactly as Brest vs Barça did — with the guests taking an early lead. The French side hit a 4:1 advantage before Domagoj Duvnjak smashes in a ground shot to reduce the gap as we hit five minutes (4:2 for PSG).
20:46
THROW OFF: THW KIEL VS PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
The second quarter-final has begun! Will the defending champions Kiel take their first step back to Cologne or will PSG secure a coveted away victory?
Watch on EHFTV or follow the score and statistics on the live ticker.
20:41
The players are on court and we are just minutes from throw off in Kiel vs PSG! Join us now on EHFTV.com.
20:35
Earlier we mentioned the upcoming vote for the season's All-star Team, presented by Gorenje.
From this upcoming clash, eight individuals have been nominated towards the pool of 60 for the final vote so far.
In the coaches' selection: from THW Kiel, goalkeeper Niklas Landin, right wing Niclas Ekbert and left back Sander Sagosen; from PSG, Dylan Nahi as best young player. In sponsor Gorenje's selection: THW Kiel coach Filip Jicha and best defender Hendrik Pekeler, along with PSG right back Nedim Remili and left back Mikkel Hansen.
20:29
Let's take one last look back at a highlight from the opening quarter-final. While Brest's Mikita Vailupau was the top scorer of the clash, with 11 goals and not one missed shot, Dika Mem was only one behind, with 10 strikes for Barça.
The French right back played a key role in Barça's strong finish and four-goal advantage after the first leg.
20:25
Time to dive in to some key facts about the second quarter-final encounter, THW Kiel vs PSG — a clash between two of the EHF FINAL4 2020 participants.
This will be the first time the teams have met in the EHF Champions League since the group phase of the 2018/19 season. In the 11 times Kiel and Paris have played each other, both teams won five games, while one ended on a draw.
Paris eliminated Celje in the Last 16 by winning both games (37:24; 31:23), while Kiel delivered the exact same result twice against Szeged (33:28; 33:28).
Only one goal separates the two teams’ top scorers: Paris’ Mikkel Hansen has netted 72 times — once more than Kiel’s Niclas Ekberg.
20:18
We don't have long to wait before the EHF Champions League Men quarter-final action continues! The second and last first-leg quarter-final taking place tonight, THW Kiel vs PSG, is coming up at 20:45 CEST.
20:13
RESULT: BREST VS BARÇA 29:33
Barça manage to edge further ahead and clinch a four-goal win that sets them in a strong position ahead of the second-leg quarter-final on their home court.
20:10
A penalty scored by Aleix Gomez seems to decide the win, as Barça hit a 31:28 lead inside the last two minutes. But even if they know the win is most likely to go to their guests, Brest must aim to finish the clash with the lowest possible deficit to keep the best chance for a second-leg comeback.
20:07
At minute 57, Barça hold a two-goal edge, 30:28, but the match is clearly undecided with Brest highly motivated to keep the score line as close as possible — or level it or take the advantage of course.
20:03
As the final five minutes of the match approach, we still have a one-goal tussle, at 29:28 for Barça.
One reason for Brest's strong second half have been the saves from goalkeeper Ivan Pesic. Take a look at one of his best moments below.
19:58
10 minutes remain on the clock and just one goal separates the teams, at 26:27 for Barça. Brest are really pushing Barça to the limit with their crowd behind them, knowing they must make the most of having that support before they face a match without it in the second leg.
Whichever way the result goes today, it is clear we will not see a decisive leader ahead of the second leg between these sides so we are already promised at least one thrilling return fixture in the quarter-finals!
19:46
10 minutes into the second period, Barça have reopened a three-goal gap at 24:21 — but Brest are still threatening to close the gap and the Spanish side by no means have the game under control.
The top scorer of the match, Mikita Vailupau, has reached double digits with 10 goals.
19:32
The second half of the opening quarter-final is just minutes away, with Barça set to take the court one goal in front, 17:16. Brest were driven by a big game from Mikita Vailupau in the first half, with eight goals at 100 per cent accuracy from the right wing. Enjoy one of his best below!
19:19
HALF-TIME UPDATE: BREST VS BARÇA 16:17
The opening quarter-final certainly started the way Barça wanted it to, but the Spanish side could not maintain their early dominance and Meshkov Brest are well within reach as we go to the break, just one goal behind.
19:15
Three minutes on the clock; three goals for Brest!
Meshkov are the ones to profit from Pascual's timeout, as they score a run of unanswered goals to level the game, 15:15. The 15th goal for Brest was the seventh for wing Mikita Vailupau.
19:10
A timeout is called by Barça coach Xavi Pascual with his side in front 15:12 in the 23rd minute. Although Barça are holding the lead, the momentum of the match has clearly changed and Brest are right on their visitors' heels.
19:05
At the 18-minute mark, Brest have closed the gap a touch, 10:13, with the help of an arena full of fans behind them.
But Barça still hold the upper hand — and the back court continues with a superb performance. Check out this highlight from Aron Palmarsson!
18:57
15 goals in the first 11 minutes, 5:10, as Meshkov Brest come into the game but are left chasing Barça following the Spanish side's powerful start.
Barça have carved out one particularly dangerous wedge in their attack, with the trio of right back Dika Mem, centre back Aron Palmarsson and line player Ludovic Fabregas combining for six goals so far.
18:50
Five minutes in and Barça are charging ahead, already leading 5:1. All-star Team nominee Dika Mem was responsible for two of Barça's five opening goals.
18:46
THROW OFF: BREST VS BARÇA
The first quarter-final has begun! If you cannot watch live, follow on the live ticker.
18:37
It's almost time for throw off in Brest! Join us now on EHFTV.com.
18:31
Let's have a look at some of the key facts for the first match, Brest vs Barça!
The only duels between the sides occurred in the 2018/19 season when Barça won both group matches clearly: 29:21 at Brest and 41:32 in Barcelona.
To reach the quarter-finals, Meshkov eliminated Motor Zaporozhye in the play-offs, while Barça beat Elverum with an aggregate result of 76:44 — the largest win of the stage.
This quarter-final tie is one of two duels between Spanish head coaches: Raul Alonso (Brest) will face Xavi Pascual (Barça). Alonso will finish his work at Brest after this season after three years and will return to Germany, where he moved to with his family at the age of 16. Read a special feature on Alonso and his time with Brest here.
Brest will have to replace two key players: left back Alexander Shkurinskyi and defensive specialists Artsiom Selvasiuk — both are ruled out with torn cruciate ligaments.
Brest right wing Mikita Vailupau is third in the top scorer list, with 75 goals. Barça’s top scorer is Dika Mem, who is fifth ranked on 71 goals.
18:17
As we enter the business end of the season, the vote for the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, is not far away.
Two rounds of nominees have been announced so far: the first selection from the head coaches in the competition and the second from All-star Team sponsors Gorenje. So far, a total of 20 nominees have been revealed. Fans will ultimately have 60 names to choose from.
Of the teams in tonight's opening match, Barça were heavily favoured by the coaches, with three nominees among the choice: right back Dika Mem, best defender Thiagus Petrus and coach Xavi Pascual.
In the second round of nominees, Gorenje named Meshkov Brest's Stas Skube as centre back.
Read more about the All-star Team nominees so far: coach nominees; Gorenje nominees.
18:06
Find plenty of reading material to keep you entertained as we count down to throw off in the quarter-finals right here on eurohandball.com.
Below, check out our facts and figures related to the quarter-final stage, a special look at six rivalries to watch out for in this phase, and an exclusive interview with THW Kiel wing Niclas Ekberg.
17:51
The first quarter-final clash is less than one hour from throw off, with Brest set to host Barça.
While Brest are newcomers to this stage of the EHF Champions League, Barça are playing the quarter-finals for the 21st time in 24 seasons.
Get set for tonight's opening quarter-finals with the preview, where we delve into each of the first-leg clashes in detail. Find it below!
16:14
While the play-offs reduced the field from 16 to eight teams, we will see the number of participants halved once again in the quarter-final: Only four teams will book that trip to Cologne next week.
Read all about the four first-leg matches in our preview:
16:00
Good afternoon, finally the EHF Champions League Men is back! It has been a few weeks since the play-offs but here we are again, and it has been worth the wait.
Wednesday and Thursday will see the first leg of the quarter-final being played - and we could be in for two thrilling nights as the eight teams left in the competition know they are just two more matches away from a potential appearance at the EHF FINAL4 on 12/13 June in Cologne.
Here is the schedule for tonight and tomorrow:
Wednesday:
- 18:45 CEST: HC Meshkov Brest vs Barça
- 20:45 CEST: THW Kiel vs Paris Saint-Germain HB
Thursday:
- 18:45 CEST: Aalborg Håndbold vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt
- 20:45 CEST: HBC Nantes vs Telekom Veszprém HC