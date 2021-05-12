20:13

RESULT: BREST VS BARÇA 29:33

Barça manage to edge further ahead and clinch a four-goal win that sets them in a strong position ahead of the second-leg quarter-final on their home court.



20:10

A penalty scored by Aleix Gomez seems to decide the win, as Barça hit a 31:28 lead inside the last two minutes. But even if they know the win is most likely to go to their guests, Brest must aim to finish the clash with the lowest possible deficit to keep the best chance for a second-leg comeback.

20:07

At minute 57, Barça hold a two-goal edge, 30:28, but the match is clearly undecided with Brest highly motivated to keep the score line as close as possible — or level it or take the advantage of course.

20:03

As the final five minutes of the match approach, we still have a one-goal tussle, at 29:28 for Barça.

One reason for Brest's strong second half have been the saves from goalkeeper Ivan Pesic. Take a look at one of his best moments below.

19:58

10 minutes remain on the clock and just one goal separates the teams, at 26:27 for Barça. Brest are really pushing Barça to the limit with their crowd behind them, knowing they must make the most of having that support before they face a match without it in the second leg.

Whichever way the result goes today, it is clear we will not see a decisive leader ahead of the second leg between these sides so we are already promised at least one thrilling return fixture in the quarter-finals!

19:46

10 minutes into the second period, Barça have reopened a three-goal gap at 24:21 — but Brest are still threatening to close the gap and the Spanish side by no means have the game under control.

The top scorer of the match, Mikita Vailupau, has reached double digits with 10 goals.

19:32

The second half of the opening quarter-final is just minutes away, with Barça set to take the court one goal in front, 17:16. Brest were driven by a big game from Mikita Vailupau in the first half, with eight goals at 100 per cent accuracy from the right wing. Enjoy one of his best below!

19:19

HALF-TIME UPDATE: BREST VS BARÇA 16:17

The opening quarter-final certainly started the way Barça wanted it to, but the Spanish side could not maintain their early dominance and Meshkov Brest are well within reach as we go to the break, just one goal behind.

19:15

Three minutes on the clock; three goals for Brest!

Meshkov are the ones to profit from Pascual's timeout, as they score a run of unanswered goals to level the game, 15:15. The 15th goal for Brest was the seventh for wing Mikita Vailupau.

19:10

A timeout is called by Barça coach Xavi Pascual with his side in front 15:12 in the 23rd minute. Although Barça are holding the lead, the momentum of the match has clearly changed and Brest are right on their visitors' heels.

19:05

At the 18-minute mark, Brest have closed the gap a touch, 10:13, with the help of an arena full of fans behind them.

But Barça still hold the upper hand — and the back court continues with a superb performance. Check out this highlight from Aron Palmarsson!

18:57

15 goals in the first 11 minutes, 5:10, as Meshkov Brest come into the game but are left chasing Barça following the Spanish side's powerful start.

Barça have carved out one particularly dangerous wedge in their attack, with the trio of right back Dika Mem, centre back Aron Palmarsson and line player Ludovic Fabregas combining for six goals so far.

18:50

Five minutes in and Barça are charging ahead, already leading 5:1. All-star Team nominee Dika Mem was responsible for two of Barça's five opening goals.

18:46

THROW OFF: BREST VS BARÇA

The first quarter-final has begun! If you cannot watch live, follow on the live ticker.

18:37

18:31

Let's have a look at some of the key facts for the first match, Brest vs Barça!

The only duels between the sides occurred in the 2018/19 season when Barça won both group matches clearly: 29:21 at Brest and 41:32 in Barcelona.

To reach the quarter-finals, Meshkov eliminated Motor Zaporozhye in the play-offs, while Barça beat Elverum with an aggregate result of 76:44 — the largest win of the stage.

This quarter-final tie is one of two duels between Spanish head coaches: Raul Alonso (Brest) will face Xavi Pascual (Barça). Alonso will finish his work at Brest after this season after three years and will return to Germany, where he moved to with his family at the age of 16. Read a special feature on Alonso and his time with Brest here.

Brest will have to replace two key players: left back Alexander Shkurinskyi and defensive specialists Artsiom Selvasiuk — both are ruled out with torn cruciate ligaments.

Brest right wing Mikita Vailupau is third in the top scorer list, with 75 goals. Barça’s top scorer is Dika Mem, who is fifth ranked on 71 goals.

18:17

As we enter the business end of the season, the vote for the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, is not far away.

Two rounds of nominees have been announced so far: the first selection from the head coaches in the competition and the second from All-star Team sponsors Gorenje. So far, a total of 20 nominees have been revealed. Fans will ultimately have 60 names to choose from.

Of the teams in tonight's opening match, Barça were heavily favoured by the coaches, with three nominees among the choice: right back Dika Mem, best defender Thiagus Petrus and coach Xavi Pascual.

In the second round of nominees, Gorenje named Meshkov Brest's Stas Skube as centre back.

Read more about the All-star Team nominees so far: coach nominees; Gorenje nominees.