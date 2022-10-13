This is me: David Barrufet

But now I have a new challenge, a new position and a new team. I have been named the sporting director at CS Dinamo București, one of the best teams in that part of the Europe and I have been working closely with one of the coaches that I liked the most in my career, Xavi Pascual.

This is different. While Barça were already an established club and one of the best teams in the world, constantly front and center, Dinamo are trying to make their mark in European handball. This is a totally different project, trying to establish a team step by step, which is always difficult. But I love what I do and together with Xavi and the management of the team, which has a long-term vision, I am confident that we can establish a very good side for the years to come.

I still love handball a lot, because this is what my life has meant. And it is always nice to have your name known wherever you go. Now my son, Ian, continues with the tradition as I did with my brother who has also taken up the sport since he was little.

You know, he was part of the team that won the gold medal at the M19 EHF EURO 2022. He has always liked handball and I am humble and very glad for him to try and make a name for himself in the sport. I am, most of all, proud, that he has taken up this sport with so much love and trying to enjoy playing and, striving every day to improve.

Yes, it is difficult to have a father that had a career as mine was. The pressure is on him, definitely. But I do not want to add more to his shoulders. He will make a path for himself, like I did before. And everything will come full circle, I reckon.

Because, yes, handball gave me all and I gave everything to handball. I was lucky to have won so many titles and play for the club I love for so long. I am simply grateful, because not many players can say that.

David Barrufet,

October 2022