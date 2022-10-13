European Cup Women heads into busy four days

A total of 18 tickets to the next stage is still at stake over the next few days, when 12 double-headers and six second-leg matches in round 2 are scheduled.

HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, WAT Atzergersdorf, Alavarium Love Tiles, KPR Gminy Kobierzyce, roomz JAGS WV, ZRK Borac, and Valur sealed their round 3 berths last weekend following wins in double-headers

Israel's Maccabi Arazim Ramat joined them on Tuesday, after beating North Macedonian team ZRK Kumanovo 69:48 on aggregate

SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA) will be looking to make up a three-goal deficit at home against Madeira Andebol SAD (POR) on Saturday after a 25:22 first-leg defeat in Portugal

ATICCGO BM Elche, who lost to fellow Spanish side and eventual titleholders Rocasa Gran Canaria in last season's EHF European Cup Women quarter-final, will host Serbia's ZRK Naisa Nis in a double-header on Saturday and Sunday

four Greek teams will play their double-headers away from home: A.E.S.H.Pylea at Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR), O.F.N.Ionias at IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL), Anagennisi Artas at HC Byala (BUL) and GAS Kamaterou at H.V.Quintus (NED). Besides, A.C. PAOK will travel to North Macedonia after defeating WHC Metalurg in the first leg in Thessaloniki, 26:17

H71 hope to go far again

Last season, the Faroese team H71 made a stunning debut in the European club competitions. They managed to defeat WHC Cair-Skopje (MKD), SPONO Eagles (SUI) and ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB) before their fairy-tale only ended in the quarter-final, losing to HC Galychanka Lviv.

Now the Nordic side have more experience under their belt and hope to enjoy another successful campaign. In round 2, they will face SC witasek Ferlach from Austria, with both legs on Saturday and Sunday to be held in Ferlach.