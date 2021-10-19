This is Me: Diego Simonet

I also enjoyed success off the court in Montpellier. I met my wife, Sol, in the city in 2014. She is also Argentinian but had never heard about handball and never heard of me. But she came to France and never left. The first handball game she saw was actually one of mine, playing in the Bougnol arena.

Now she is my number one fan and my main support. She went through my bad moods and was there for me during time out through injuries.

And if I am here now, I have to thank her.

Through the bad times, she was waking up in the middle of the night to nurse Juana, our first daughter. She knew that my body had to rest in order to be 100 per cent on the court. And I know how hard it must be for her, every day, to make sure that I can think about handball and rest. But she does, and I am so grateful.

We both fell in love with the city of Montpellier. So much so my wife is now the one saying that perhaps we could stay here when I stop playing handball.

Whether that becomes true or not, I do now know yet. Becoming a dad, and soon for the second time, has put handball into perspective. Yes, it is one big part of my life, but family is another one.

While I have become accustomed to not seeing my parents often, I know how hard it must be for Juana not to be able to play with her cousins, now that my brother went back to Argentina.

That does not mean we are away from each other, though, as the whole family in Argentina watches every game either Pablo, my brother, or I play. It is, as they say, “their weekend distraction”.

My parents and Seba stay awake at night to see me play the EHF Champions League. I know they feel pride knowing not only that I succeeded, but also that I manage to build another part of my family here, with my wife and my child.

Knowing that your kid is doing great is one thing – but knowing that he is happy at home and in his work is another one. Maybe the most important one.

That is one of our family’s mantras.

Family is the most important thing, and that is what kept me going all these years.

Diego Simonet

October 2021