27 broadcasters on hand to transmit Tuesday night thrills
Your regular dose of Tuesday night handball drama is back. The group phase of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 begins on Tuesday evening and fans will be treated to extensive coverage with 27 broadcasters set to bring the action to TV screens across Europe and beyond.
The thrills start with the first round 1 matches this Tuesday, with a standing weekly schedule that sees games played at 18:45 and 20:45 CEST/CET throughout the season — as was introduced in 2020/21.
In addition to the TV broadcasters, fans will be able to view every single match on the road to the EHF Finals on the free-with-registration platform EHFTV.com (geo-restrictions apply), which also shows highlights and other special video features, like the multi-screen, which will permit fans to catch every thrilling moment in each round. EHFTV garnered over 250,000 users in 2020/21, as fans around the world tuned in to witness the array of handball on offer.
EHF European League Men broadcast partners for 2021/22:
AUT: DAZN
BIH: Arenasport
BLR: BTRC
CRO: Arenasport
CZE: SportTV
DEN: NENT
ESP: DAZN
ESP: EiTB
ESP: 7Rioja TV
FIN: NENT
FRA: Eurosport
GEO: Silknet
GER: DAZN
HUN: SportTV
ISR: Sport1
KOS: Arenasport
MENA region: ONTIME
MKD: Arenasport
MNE: Arenasport
NOR: NENT
POL: Eurosport
POR: BenficaTV
POR: SportingTV
ROU: Telekom Sport
ROU: Digi Sport
ROU: Look Sport
RUS: MatchTV
SLO: Arenasport
SRB: Arenasport
SVK: SportTV
SWE: NENT
UKR: Sport 1
Worldwide: EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)