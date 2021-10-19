Your regular dose of Tuesday night handball drama is back. The group phase of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 begins on Tuesday evening and fans will be treated to extensive coverage with 27 broadcasters set to bring the action to TV screens across Europe and beyond.

The thrills start with the first round 1 matches this Tuesday, with a standing weekly schedule that sees games played at 18:45 and 20:45 CEST/CET throughout the season — as was introduced in 2020/21.

In addition to the TV broadcasters, fans will be able to view every single match on the road to the EHF Finals on the free-with-registration platform EHFTV.com (geo-restrictions apply), which also shows highlights and other special video features, like the multi-screen, which will permit fans to catch every thrilling moment in each round. EHFTV garnered over 250,000 users in 2020/21, as fans around the world tuned in to witness the array of handball on offer.

EHF European League Men broadcast partners for 2021/22:

AUT: DAZN

BIH: Arenasport

BLR: BTRC

CRO: Arenasport

CZE: SportTV

DEN: NENT

ESP: DAZN

ESP: EiTB

ESP: 7Rioja TV

FIN: NENT

FRA: Eurosport

GEO: Silknet

GER: DAZN

HUN: SportTV

ISR: Sport1

KOS: Arenasport

MENA region: ONTIME

MKD: Arenasport

MNE: Arenasport

NOR: NENT

POL: Eurosport

POR: BenficaTV

POR: SportingTV

ROU: Telekom Sport

ROU: Digi Sport

ROU: Look Sport

RUS: MatchTV

SLO: Arenasport

SRB: Arenasport

SVK: SportTV

SWE: NENT

UKR: Sport 1

Worldwide: EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)