This is me: Jelena Grubisic

Everything started when I was 10 years old, in elementary school. My late PE teacher Rudolf Carek was closely connected to handball and was a former player and a coach. Therefore, we always played handball in school. It was a must. A few of us who had potential according to him were sent to Lokomotiva to try handball there. That is how it all started. Next Lokomotiva, I played the school league with my friends on the outside concrete court and it was a real pleasure and fun.

At the time I wasn’t a goalkeeper yet. I just wanted to have fun and I didn’t have any preferences. In school, we tried every position and for some time due to my height, as I was among the shortest kids, I was a wing.

One day the Lokomotiva coach asked who would stand between the posts and no one answered – but me. I will be honest, I was a little bit lazy and didn’t want to run as much, so I decided being a goalkeeper is the best.

During my time at Lokomotiva, there were many good periods. I went through all selections, and with 16 I got into the first team. I had the privilege to play with top players like Klaudija Bubalo, and Nataša Kolega. Also, I had the opportunity to learn from great goalkeepers like Ivana Jelcic and others that spent their time in Zagreb. My 1987 generation was amazing. We were winning championships, had an amazing rivalry with Podravka, and played numerous handball tournaments.