Aalborg aim to end run in MOTW test against Szeged

While three teams have already secured at least a play-off berth in group A, Dinamo could be the fourth, were they to win in Porto. But the Portuguese side desperately needs two points to keep their chances of qualification alive. Veszprém and Paris keep on competing for the top spot, as the Hungarian side host GOG while Paris travel to Zagreb. In the last game of the round, Magdeburg can still hope for one of the two top spots in the group if they win in Plock.

In group B, the top sides Barça and Kielce can make huge steps towards skipping the play-offs - but the Polish side has the higher hurdle at Kiel ahead, compared to the home match against Elverum for the defending champions. In the MOTW against Pick Szeged, Aalborg hope to end their series of defeats, while Nantes can book their ticket for the knock-out stage against Celje.

GROUP A :

Telekom Veszprém (HUN) vs GOG (DEN)

Wednesday, 08 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Veszprém are currently top of the group with 16 points, while GOG are fifth with nine points

Veszprém won the first confrontation between the two teams in Denmark by one goal, 31:30, thanks to a last-second goal by Petar Nenadic

the Hungarian side lost their right back Omar Yahia in the last days of December to a knee injury

five players who won medals at the last World Championship will be on the court: Rodrigo Corrales (Veszprém) took bronze with Spain while Kentin Mahé won silver with France

Rasmus Lauge Schmidt (Veszprém), Lukas Jorgensen and Simon Pytlick (GOG) took the world champion title with Denmark in Stockholm

last weekend, GOG lost a clash in the Danish league against Aalborg (30:26) while Veszprém enjoyed a weekend without games

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)

Wednesday, 08 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

PSG Handball are currently tied as leaders of the group with Veszprém at 16 points, while Zagreb are sixth with eight points

Zagreb have taken five points in their last three games after taking three in the first seven rounds of the group phase

PSG Handball took full points in the first clash between the two teams in France (40:31)

the last time Paris did not beat Zagreb in the Champions League was in the quarter-finals in 2016. Since then, the French have won five ties

five Paris players won medals at the World Championship: Nikola and Luka Karabatic, Mathieu Grébille and Elohim Prandi won silver with France while Ferran Sole won bronze with Spain

Zagreb resumed the Croatian league with a win on Friday in Dubrava (42:23), while Paris qualified for the French cup semi-finals in Chartres (37:35), in a game during which Dominik Mathé made his comeback to the court, 11 months after a knee injury

FC Porto (POR) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Wednesday, 08 February, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Dinamo are fourth in the group after ten rounds, with 11 points, while Porto are last, with one point

Dinamo only need two points to secure their play-off berth, which would be a first in the history of the club

On the other hand, Porto must take points against Dinamo or they will be eliminated from the run for the play-offs

Bucarest took the points in the first game between the two teams this season (32:27)

Andrii Akimenko is Bucarest’s top scorer with 54 goals, while Victor Iturriza netted 39 times for Porto

Porto qualified for the Last 16 of the Portuguese Cup by defeating Viseu (47:23) last week while Dinamo won their two league games since the end of the world championship, in Oradea (38:28) and Timisoara (35:24)



Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Thursday, 09 February, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV