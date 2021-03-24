THIS IS ME: JOAN CANELLAS

The Alchemist. Usually nicknames are not earned, rather than given to you by your friends or your teammates. Mine is quite different from other players. I am not The Thunder, nor the The Rocket. I am The Alchemist. And it has something to do with my background.

For that I would like to explain the link between science and myself and my family. Because everything has to do with family.

We are a family passionate about science. My mother and her sister, my aunt, studied pharmacy, as well as my middle brother, Jordi. It’s not quite what I would call a dynasty but the passion for science definitely runs deep in my family but it is something that makes me very proud.

Growing up, that love for science was always there. For me the question was pharmacy or biotechnology. But it was pharmacy that suited me most. I knew I wanted to study pharmacy at university.

Then there was a problem – but a nice one. It arrived in the shape of a sport called handball. And suddenly, everything changed.

If it wasn’t for handball then my life would have been totally different.