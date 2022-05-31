This is me: Katrine Lunde

The journey towards gold

It is not easy to remember each and every championship I have played in, there has been so many and they come so quickly, year in and year out, but there are a couple that stand out for me and the EHF EURO 2004 in Hungary is one of them.

I remember the atmosphere with the fans was amazing, I had a great time with the team and we won gold. That event gave me good vibes for Hungary, I really enjoyed everything around the tournament, the people, the arenas full of fans for every game.

That tournament came shortly after we lost out on the chance to qualify for the 2004 Olympics, which changed something for us. We immediately said that the next Olympics will be gold for us.

And from that point, every step we took towards the 2008 Olympics in Beijing was big, it was all about the journey for us.

Then when you arrive at the Olympic village for the first time, you realise just how different it is. Here, you go from being surrounded by just women handball players to all kinds of people in a variety of sports.

And as I got older, I began to make the most of the days between the games, knowing how to switch off. In 2008, I tried to stay focused the entire time but you miss so much, so I have become better at enjoying it a bit more and taking in the culture of the places we travel to.

We stormed through the competition in Beijing, beating everyone in our way en route to the final. South Korea gave us our toughest test in the semi-finals but we managed to turn that game around in the second half and there was no stopping us in the final against Russia.

The tournament was brilliant for me personally, in terms of my performances on court and the fact that we completed this four-year mission to claim gold, completing it alongside my sister.

Breaking the curse

I enjoyed an incredibly successful period with Viborg between 2007 and 2010, including two Champions League titles in a row but towards the end of my time there, I could not agree on things with the club and I had to think about what I wanted and where I wanted to go to. Györ was the dream for me at that point, I had experienced just how good Hungary could be for a handball player and I decided to go for it.

One of the difficult things about the move was my “divorce” from my sister Kristine, we would be playing for different clubs for the first time and it was strange to be moving so far away from her. It was a difficult decision to make and it was not the best period of our lives together but at that point we had different things to consider, we both had our boyfriends and I had to think about what I wanted as a player.

Györ was an amazing experience as a handball player. When I arrived at the club, they had still not managed to win a European title, having lost so many finals, and it had an impact on everyone.

The entire city wants the best for you and to succeed but when you always hear people talk about how we will never win the gold, it fucks with your brain a little bit.

It was difficult to settle in during my first year, with the language and the mentality of the team but gradually everyone realised that we did not have to do things exactly as they were done before, even if you are so close to the top. The club wanted to try something new and that led to a huge improvement in our play.

When we finally broke the curse and beat Buducnost in the 2013 final, it was unbelievable for us and the whole city and I am glad we managed to do it in the old home-and-away final format, which I have always enjoyed more.

The change to the EHF FINAL4 format the next year was greeted with plenty of anticipation from everyone at Györ. We knew it would basically be in our back garden and looked forward to seeing how it would be the first time. We were very well prepared for that event, playing well at the time and with an arena full of green, we were expecting a good show.

A full arena with spectators is, for me, the best feeling even. It does not matter whether they are supporting me or not, just feeling their passion gives me a lot of extra power, so these occasions are perfect for me.