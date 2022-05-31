Veszprém and Kiel lead All-star Team nominations

Voting is open and will end at midnight on Wednesday 15 June. The All-star Team will be announced at 12:00 CEST on Friday 17 June as part of the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 in Cologne. The final team will be determined based on the voting of fans as well as a panel of EHF experts.

Participating in the EHF Champions League All-star Team vote not only gives fans the chance to have their say, but to win great prizes, including tickets to the EHF FINAL4 2023 as well as merchandise and balls.

Fans are encouraged to share their personal All-star Team choices on social media using the official hashtag #AST2022.

Fans are offered a selection of 60 nominees across 10 categories to choose their favourites from – the seven playing positions, defender, young player, and coach.

The four clubs that will contest the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Cologne have gathered the most nominations: Telekom Veszprém HC lead the way with nine nominees: eight players and coach Momir Ilic. THW Kiel are next, with eight: seven players and coach Filip Jicha. The coaches of the other two contenders – Lomza Vive Kielce’s Talant Dujshebaev and Barça’s Carlos Ortega – are also nominated as Kielce have received seven nominations and Barça six.

Six members of the final selection in 2020/21 have returned to the nominees list for 2021/22: Kiel goalkeeper Niklas Landin, Kielce left wing Dylan Nahi, Paris Saint-Germain Handball left back Mikkel Hansen, Barça right back Dika Mem, Barça right wing Aleix Goméz, and Aalborg Håndbold defender Henrik Møllgaard. Nahi was named best young player in 2020/21 – when we was still with PSG – but has now been nominated for his left wing position.