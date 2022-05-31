Veszprém and Kiel lead All-star Team nominations
The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 is heading towards its climax with the EHF FINAL4 scheduled for 18/19 June, so now is the time to have your say! Voting for the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 All-star Team is now open exclusively on the Home of Handball app.
Voting is open and will end at midnight on Wednesday 15 June. The All-star Team will be announced at 12:00 CEST on Friday 17 June as part of the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 in Cologne. The final team will be determined based on the voting of fans as well as a panel of EHF experts.
Participating in the EHF Champions League All-star Team vote not only gives fans the chance to have their say, but to win great prizes, including tickets to the EHF FINAL4 2023 as well as merchandise and balls.
Fans are encouraged to share their personal All-star Team choices on social media using the official hashtag #AST2022.
Fans are offered a selection of 60 nominees across 10 categories to choose their favourites from – the seven playing positions, defender, young player, and coach.
The four clubs that will contest the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Cologne have gathered the most nominations: Telekom Veszprém HC lead the way with nine nominees: eight players and coach Momir Ilic. THW Kiel are next, with eight: seven players and coach Filip Jicha. The coaches of the other two contenders – Lomza Vive Kielce’s Talant Dujshebaev and Barça’s Carlos Ortega – are also nominated as Kielce have received seven nominations and Barça six.
Six members of the final selection in 2020/21 have returned to the nominees list for 2021/22: Kiel goalkeeper Niklas Landin, Kielce left wing Dylan Nahi, Paris Saint-Germain Handball left back Mikkel Hansen, Barça right back Dika Mem, Barça right wing Aleix Goméz, and Aalborg Håndbold defender Henrik Møllgaard. Nahi was named best young player in 2020/21 – when we was still with PSG – but has now been nominated for his left wing position.
Nominees for the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 All-star Team:
Goalkeeper
Benjamin Buric – SG Flensburg-Handewitt
Rodrigo Corrales – Telekom Veszprém HC
Andreas Wolff – Lomza Vive Kielce
Gonzalo Perez de Vargas – Barça
Niklas Landin – THW Kiel
Nikola Mitrevski – FC Porto
Left wing
Hampus Wanne – SG Flensburg-Handewitt
Timur Dibirov – HC Vardar 1961
Hugo Descat – Montpellier HB
Dylan Nahi – Lomza Vive Kielce
Manuel Strlek – Telekom Veszprém HC
Sebastian Frimmel – Pick Szeged
Left back
Sander Sagosen – THW Kiel
Eric Johansson – Elverum Handball
Mikkel Hansen – Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Raul Nantes – C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti
Petar Nenadic – Telekom Veszprém HC
Felix Claar – Aalborg Håndbold
Centre back
Nikolaj Læsø Christensen – Aalborg Håndbold
Jim Gottfridsson – SG Flensburg-Handewitt
Kentin Mahe – Telekom Veszprém HC
Luc Steins – Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Kyllian Villeminot – Montpellier HB
Domagoj Duvnjak – THW Kiel
Right back
Harald Reinkind – THW Kiel
Alex Dujshebaev – Lomza Vive Kielce
Yahia Omar – Telekom Veszprém HC
Lukas Sandell – Aalborg Håndbold
Dika Mem – Barça
Nedim Remili – Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Right wing
Arkadiusz Moryto – Lomza Vive Kielce
Kristian Björnsen – Aalborg Håndbold
Niclas Ekberg – THW Kiel
Gasper Marguc – Telekom Veszprém HC
Ivan Cupic – HC PPD Zagreb
Aleix Goméz – Barça
Line player
Andreas Nilsson – Telekom Veszprém HC
Bence Bánhidi – Pick Szeged
Artsem Karalek – Lomza Vive Kielce
Patrick Wiencek – THW Kiel
Johannes Golla – SG Flensburg-Handewitt
Kamil Syprzak – Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Defender
Thiagus Petrus – Barça
Hendrik Pekeler – THW Kiel
Luka Karabatic – Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Henrik Møllgaard – Aalborg Håndbold
Blaz Blagotinsek – Telekom Veszprém HC
Tomasz Gebala – Lomza Vive Kielce
Young player
Tobias Grøndahl – Elverum Handball
Sindre Heldal – Elverum Handball
Karl Wallinius – Montpellier HB
Alex Pascual – C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti
Luka Lovre Klarica – HC PPD Zagreb
Domen Makuc – Barça
Coach
Momir Ilic – Telekom Veszprém HC
Talant Dujshebaev – Lomza Vive Kielce
Filip Jicha – THW Kiel
Carlos Ortega – Barça
Raul Gonzalez – Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Stefan Madsen – Aalborg Håndbold