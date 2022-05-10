This is me: Kentin Mahe

I sometimes find amusing to give this as an example of how international my life is.

I was born in Paris, but spent most of my childhood in Germany, following the footsteps of my dad, before moving on to Hungary lately.

My dad, you probably have heard of him if you are a handball fan. A World Champion with France in 1995, a bronze medal at the Olympics, he paved the way for players like me to enjoy success with the national team.

When I was a kid, I wanted to be him. I started handball at six, and I can vividly remember myself saying that I wanted to be world champion, “just like dad”, while putting the net full of balls at the back of the small white car we owned back then.

That idea never left me.

I even thought that he was the best player in the world back then. Turned out that he was probably not, but my dad, he was my role model when I was young.

But that’s not to say that my mum was not important.

Far from that.

She was the light that could guide the boat in the darkness.

She helped me build myself as a teenager and a young man. She gave me love, confidence but also the will to persevere to achieve your goals.

Mum still sends me a message three or four hours before every game. That is one of the rituals that we have on match days. We might be thousands of kilometers apart, me in Hungary and her in France, but we’re still on each other’s minds.

And I realise how lucky I am, to have been born into a loving and supporting family. Without them, I would probably never been able to be where I am right now.

Because water has run under the bridge since the little kid was training with his dad in Monaco.