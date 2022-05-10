How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Women draw

The event will take place in the Sport TV studio in Budapest, Hungary this evening, Tuesday 10 May, at 18:00 CEST.

The draw will also feature handball stars from the four participating clubs: Metz’s Hatadou Sako, Györ’s Csenge Fodor and Nerea Pena Abaurrea from defending champions Vipers. Team Esbjerg’s Henny Ella Reistad will join via video.

You will be able to follow the draw for the highlight event of the season live on EHFTV*, the EHF Champions League Facebook page* and Home of Handball YouTube channel* with live tweets on the official Twitter channel, @ehfcl.

The draw will also be available live in the following countries:

BIH – Arena Sport 1

BLR – Belarus 5

BUL – B1B

CRO – Arena Sport 1

CZE – Sport TV 1

DEN – Viaplay

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport Player

GEO – Silksport

HUN – Sport TV 1

ISR – Sport 1

KOS – Arena Sport 1

LUX – FLH Live

MENA region – ONTIME

MKD – Arena Sport 1

MNE – Arena Sport 1

NED – Ziggo TV

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport Player

ROU – Telekom Sport /DIgi Sport

SLO – Arena Sport 1

SRB – Arena Sport 1

SVK – Sport TV1

SWE – Viaplay

UKR – Sport 1

Worldwide – EHFTV/Home of Handball Youtube/EHFCL Facebook*

*Geo-blocking may apply

And keep an eye on the @ehfcl Instagram account for behind the scenes coverage before, during and after the draw.