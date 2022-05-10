How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Women draw
One draw is left to be settled in this season's EHF Champions League Women as we discover the semi-final pairings this evening.
Team Esbjerg (DEN), Metz Handball (FRA), Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) and Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) are eagerly awaiting the revelation of their semi-final opponents and this is how you can follow the draw.
The event will take place in the Sport TV studio in Budapest, Hungary this evening, Tuesday 10 May, at 18:00 CEST.
The draw will also feature handball stars from the four participating clubs: Metz’s Hatadou Sako, Györ’s Csenge Fodor and Nerea Pena Abaurrea from defending champions Vipers. Team Esbjerg’s Henny Ella Reistad will join via video.
You will be able to follow the draw for the highlight event of the season live on EHFTV*, the EHF Champions League Facebook page* and Home of Handball YouTube channel* with live tweets on the official Twitter channel, @ehfcl.
The draw will also be available live in the following countries:
BIH – Arena Sport 1
BLR – Belarus 5
BUL – B1B
CRO – Arena Sport 1
CZE – Sport TV 1
DEN – Viaplay
FIN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport Player
GEO – Silksport
HUN – Sport TV 1
ISR – Sport 1
KOS – Arena Sport 1
LUX – FLH Live
MENA region – ONTIME
MKD – Arena Sport 1
MNE – Arena Sport 1
NED – Ziggo TV
NOR – Viaplay
POL – Eurosport Player
ROU – Telekom Sport /DIgi Sport
SLO – Arena Sport 1
SRB – Arena Sport 1
SVK – Sport TV1
SWE – Viaplay
UKR – Sport 1
Worldwide – EHFTV/Home of Handball Youtube/EHFCL Facebook*
*Geo-blocking may apply
And keep an eye on the @ehfcl Instagram account for behind the scenes coverage before, during and after the draw.