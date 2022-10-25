THIS IS ME: LÁSZLÓ NAGY

An unimaginable life without handball.

It was obvious that I, the tall kid, would play either basketball or handball. I grew up with my brother, Levente, always playing with balls. As my father, also László, used to play basketball, I started with it, but handball turned me over. I also have a two-week long football career, but everyone quickly realised that I was born with a handball in my hands. Although I had to stick to my decision, I got every help from home and as successes came through in my early years, it was not a question whether I had taken the right or wrong decision.

In Szeged, where I spent my first almost 20 years, handball is everything and the old arena’s atmosphere grabbed me and never let go. Also, it was mandatory in the primary school to play handball, but for me it was just another amazing opportunity, so enjoyed every minute of it.