This is me: Luka Stepančić

The period in PSG matured me in a special way – both as a player and as a person. When you share a locker room with handball stars, you can learn a lot. That year 2016 was special for me. I got married, became a father to Jakov, and moved to France. It was challenging but I would not change one step of my career. And not only of my career. Whatever I did, I would not change a thing.

But I do feel regret about the Champions League final in 2017 against Vardar. I think we were ready and so close to winning it. I have had an amazing three years and played with one of the all-time best players in handball, but I felt that I was in my best years and that I wanted to have more minutes and a bigger role in a team. Then came Pick Szeged. I signed a two-year contract and after only six months they offered a prolongation for three more years and I agreed. After winning silver at the EHF EURO 2020 with Croatia, everything was going my way I was enjoying it on and off the court.

Little did I know that was only the start of my new path, the beginning of something that would make me the Luka I am today. I am 32 years old now, and the period from 29 to now is a time frame when I learned the most about myself, learned from mistakes and how to keep on fighting.