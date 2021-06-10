This is Me: Mikkel Hansen

The missing piece

I am still chasing it.

The trophy shelf is almost full now. World championships, EURO titles, Olympic gold, national leagues, I have got all of them.

All of them, but one.

The EHF Champions League. Five times I stepped on the plane to Cologne. With dreams in my head and hopes in my heart. But so far, all I came back with was the best scorer trophy. Twice. Not exactly what I expected.

It is not something I keep thinking about it all the time, though. I try to put aside all the bad vibes anyway.

And being one of those competitors, it would not change a thing if I had already lifted the trophy twice. I would want to go through it again, with new teammates, another club, another scenario.

You do not reach that level in sport if that hunger for success runs dry. Thankfully, being surrounded by all these amazing players every day helps me being even more motivated. And I am sure that, one day, the EHF Champions League gold medal will join the other ones on the shelf.

The EHF FINAL4 – this is the kind of thing that you start thinking about in your back garden. You count down from three and then you start playing.

You pretend you are one of your idols and then…3-2-1, go! It starts, and you imagine the full stands and that you are scoring the winning goal in the last second.

That was the scenario in 2017. Perhaps the worst time I played the EHF FINAL4. We touched it. The trophy was right there. It was looking at us from the side of the court. But then, Vardar nicked it. One goal. One second. I can only imagine what it was to be them.

I had been there so many times in my head.

I never realised I could reach that level until I became a professional. Before that, the EHF FINAL4 and the national team were just dreams. And then, one day, the dream came true.

This is how I would sum up the EHF FINAL4: a dream come true.