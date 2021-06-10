Gonzalez: “We are better now than six months ago”

Raul Gonzalez is feeling familiar at the EHF FINAL4. The Spanish coach was assistant to Talant Dujshebaev at Ciudad Real in 2010 and 2011 and led Vardar to the title in 2017 as head coach.

Gonzalez appeared at his first EHF FINAL4 with PSG last December, for the rescheduled 2020 edition.

And he returns to Cologne with the French powerhouse again this weekend, when PSG finally hope to lift the trophy in their fifth visit in total to LANXESS arena.

“I am still as excited. We often talk about how players are happy to play such an event, but for a coach, the EHF FINAL4 remains one of the highlights in your career,” the 51-year-old Gonzalez said.