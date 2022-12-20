This is me: Snježana Petika

There were even times when Croatia did not qualify for the big tournaments. To be honest, I believe we had a great team with amazing players who could have won the medal. But we were a young country, we only just got our independence, we were going to the championships with only seven days of preparation and I believe it was unrealistic to expect us to return with the medal.

I finally retired in 2003 and it was an easy decision. Every player knows when they need to stop as you are aware you cannot play forever. I was 36 and my husband and I decided we wanted to have another child. Our wish came true a year later as my son David was born. For a player who spent so many years actively playing, sometimes it can be hard to get used to a new life, without everyday training, without matches. I think I did well in that transition.

Some players say not going to the Olympic Games is their biggest regret. I never thought of it. Of course, it would be nice to be part of that whole sports spectacle and I hope I will achieve it with the Croatian national team. But for me, not winning a medal for Croatia as a player, Podravka not being a top contender in Europe for a longer time and me not trying to play somewhere outside of Croatia, I would say those are my biggest regrets from my playing career.

I used to say I would never be a coach but never say never, right? Soon after my retirement, I started to work with children and today I can say I love to be a coach. I enjoy working in handball. Working with children is something beautiful. They listen, work hard, don't question you and never complain. It is just pure joy and love for the sport. With each day you can see the results of your work through them.