All eyes on group leaders for January’s MOTW clashes

We begin in France for round 10 as the top two sides in Group B face off - Metz Handball vs Team Esbjerg on Sunday 8 January.

The following Saturday sees Vipers Kristiansand face SG BBM Bietigheim in what feels like a crucial game in the race for a top two place in group A.

Group A leaders CSM Bucuresti enter the fray in round 12 with a trip to Bietigheim, where a victory could seal top spot and a direct place in the quarter-finals.

Match of the Week rounds 10 to 12

Round 10: Metz Handball vs Team Esbjerg, Sunday 8 January at 16:00 CET

Round 11: Vipers Kristiansand vs SG BBM Bietigheim, Saturday 14 January at 18:00 CET

Round 12: SG BBM Bietigheim vs CSM Bucuresti, Sunday, 22 January at 14:00 CET