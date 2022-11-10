This is me: Stefan Kretzschmar

My idea was to be closer to Berlin, and at that time, there was no professional handball clubs in Berlin and Magdeburg were the closest club. After six months of commuting from my flat in Berlin to training and matches, my coach Lothar Doering said: “From a professional point of view, it is better to live in the city, where you play.” He was right.

I was one of the first stars in this newly built team, but thanks to the network of famous player agent Wolfgang Gütschow, many more stars arrived - from France like Christian Gaudin, Joel Abati or Gueric Kervadec, for me still the best defender in the history of handball, because he defended not only with his arms, but with his knees and legs. Then we got some new Russian teammates like mastermind Oleg Kuleshov or shooter Wjatscheslav Atawin and finally Icelandic genius Olafur Stefansson, still one of my best friends in handball.

The final piece of this puzzle was a young coach, arriving from Hameln, Alfred Gislason. It was quite a risk to sign an inexperienced coach like him, but he was not only a great motivator and communicator, but a tactical mastermind. He changed our counter attacks and lifted our attack to new heights by a few simple moves, knowing that our defence middle block with Kervadec and Steffen Stiebler was solid as a rock. Alfred’s speeches in the dressing room were more like for Viking warriors than for handball players: “Fight for your country, your city, your club” - but he managed to make our team grow more and more.

With this team, we started to rock the handball world. In 1999 and 2001 we won the EHF Cup, and finally took the first German championship in 2001 - ahead of the world class line-up of THW Kiel. Since unification, the whole of Magdeburg had waited for this trophy - and to be honest: leaving this Kiel team with Wislander, Olsson and Lövgren behind, was a bigger success for me than winning the Champions League a year later. Kiel were simply unbeatable at that time - but we managed it.

Thanks to this trophy we would play Champions League. Mighty FC Barcelona had failed to qualify that season, as well as Kiel. So, we made our dream come true. I still remember the quarter-final against Celje. We had lost our home match - which we had to play in Berlin, and in Celje. Current SCM coach Bennet Wiegert had the match of his life. But finally, it was Nenad Perunicic’s shot which lifted us to the semis with a 28:25 win after the 29:31 defeat at home.

The semis against Kolding were quite easy, and as Veszprem had eliminated defending champions Portland San Antonio, it was a double do-or-die in two packed arenas, in two handball-crazy cities. In the first leg, Veszprem’s goalkeeper Arpad Sterbik was my personal nightmare. I played so weak, that Alfred Gislason moved me from the wing to the centre back in the last five minutes. We lost 21:23 - but then turned it around with a 30:25 victory at home to become the first German club to lift the trophy. It was such great happiness - and we celebrated it for at least one week.