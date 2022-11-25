She won the titles she definitely wanted to win: the world title with France and the EHF Champions League with Viborg HK. Still, goalkeeper Valérie Nicolas had no easy path to glory, as a knee injury in 2004 seemed to end her career prematurely. But she came back and won again. Still involved in handball nowadays, this is Valérie's story told in her own words.





THIS IS ME: VALÉRIE NICOLAS

The fun.

It may have been hard work, there might have been choices to make along the way. But all I remember today from my career is the fun.

It was a pleasure to meet all these people, players, coaches, fans alike.

I would have signed for such a journey. When I started handball, at 10 years old, I did not think about anything. World champion? MVP of the World Championship? Champions League winner? Even being a professional player was not on my mind.

So, everything that came, I took.

In fact, it took me seven years to even choose the goalkeeper position. For the first six years I played handball, I was out on the court. I was not a fan of goalkeeping at first and it took me a while to love this position.