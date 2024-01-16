Veronica

This is Me: Veronica Kristiansen

16 January 2024, 14:00

Families can sometimes be over-protective or over-bearing, stifling a youngsters growth and progression through life. For Veronica Kristiansen however, it is the love and support that only a close-knit family can provide that has allowed her to blossom into one of the finest handball players of her generation. Now, in her own words, the Győr and Norway star tells the full story in "This is Me". 

THIS IS ME: VERONICA KRISTIANSEN

The lotus.

That is the perfect symbol of my family, the most important thing that there is to me.

It is a tattoo on the arm that my two sisters, Charlotte and Jeanett, and I have. Each of us has this flower with three petals on our arm, and each of us has a different petal painted.

I have the middle one, as I am the middle sister.

My family has always been there for me, from as far back as I can remember.

Things did not start the easiest way for us, as my mother, Ann-Iren, passed away when I was nine. I do not have many memories of her, and the ones that I have are probably not the ones you would like to keep of your mother.

I did not understand too much of what was going on at the time. I was too young, and my older sister Charlotte did everything she could to protect me.

Charlotte played, and still plays, a huge role in my life. I guest she was, and still is, somewhat the mother figure that I did not have.

She was very protective and caring for me at school, when we were out in the street.

Let’s say I was a little rebel, but that my older sister and my dad did not hesitate to grab me by the collar when I went too far.

All I remember is that when my mother passed away, there were some logistics to overcome, as we all had to move to the other side of the country to live with my dad.

My dad’s name is Henning and he is, to say the least, my mountain. He is my rock in life.

He played football and did some ski-jumping as well when he was younger. I did try football until I was thirteen, but I was always too scared of this ski-jumping thing.

I’ve never been fond of skiing anyway. How strange for a Norwegian girl, eh?

I can’t count the hours that my dad spent driving me around, supporting me from the sidelines while I was playing handball.

He has always been there for me.

He was there when I chose handball because my older sister was already playing it.

He was there and came with me when I moved to Denmark, my first stay abroad when I was 21. He stayed with me the whole first week just to be sure I was doing fine.

And even though the years had gone by, my dad came and spent my first two weeks with me when I signed with Györ in 2018.

My dad has always been supportive and has always had my back.

Vipers Kristiansand was my first major club, and it was a special one for the whole family, as my sisters both played for them as well. I even played one season with Charlotte. I think it was in 2010, but my memory is kind of blurry.

But the major turning point was when I moved to Midtjylland in 2015. That was my first professional contract out of Norway, and I must admit I was a little scared.

Back then, it felt like an adventure, but I knew that my family and friends supported me.

In Denmark, I immediately felt safe. Coach Helle Thomsen was very important for me, both on and off the court, and I grew a lot as a person.

My last year there was probably my best. Kristian Kristiansen was on the bench and it felt like the team was built around me. Yeah, it probably added a little bit of pressure, but it also felt like I was doing something right, and that gave me a huge boost of confidence.

That’s when Györ called for the second time. They had tried to sign me when I was still a kid, playing for Glassverket, but the club refused to let me go.

Even though it might have been frustrating at that time, looking back, I think it was a good thing for me that Glassverket denied the move. It allowed me to build my career step by step and I might not have been as successful if I had gone to Hungary at the age of 20. I will never know.

But when Györ came around again, I just could not say no. To me, it felt like a dream was coming true.

This is the club where Duda Amorim and Anita Görbicz played, where so many historical Norwegian players played as well.

Being part of this dynasty really makes me humble and happy. Moving to Györ, knowing that the most prestigious club in the world wanted to place its trust in me, was a huge deal.

When I arrived, I remember talking with Stine Oftedal, who told me that all Norwegian players would win the EHF Champions League in the season they arrived there.

I did not want to be the one bringing bad luck or breaking the spell, so I made sure we won it in 2019.

Stine was important to me when I arrived in Györ. She taught me a lot of things and was really helpful with everyday life. It’s always important to have someone you know by your side when you move to a new place.

Winning the Champions League was another one of those dreams coming true. I actually saved the jersey from the final; it’s kept inside my house and no one is allowed to touch it. It is my relic, but it proves how much it meant to me to win the Champions League.

ML81453

To me, winning the Champions League with Györ was different from winning the titles with the national team.

The national team and being part of it is really important. It’s a source of huge pride within the family, and I know some members are only watching handball when I’m on the court!

The first time I sang the national anthem, little me was smiling inside, but outside I looked focused as hell, as I wanted to come back and not just be a one-hit wonder.

Winning a trophy with your club, means winning it with a family with whom you spend every day of the season. And here in Györ, it really feels like the ETO family.

And since July, the Györ family has a new member.

Olivia, my daughter, came into this world this summer, and she has turned my world upside down.

Now I can completely turn off athlete mode when I come home. When I am at home, she is the focus and handball is left in the arena. She has helped me activate this on and off button.

That does not mean I’m not into handball, far from it.

I’ve never been that enthusiastic about going to training and playing games as I have been since coming back. There is a huge excitement feeling filling me up when I drive to training, I am really motivated.

I can also feel the emotions more, I feel everything ten times more, and I do believe it’s great.

At first, I thought that I was missing four hours of her life when I was leaving for training and I was a little bit nervous, but things have been getting a little bit better. Of course, it’s going to be strange when I go on a Champions League trip away for the first time, but the club has been really helpful, offering me the opportunity to take her and her dad with me to the first Champions League away games.

My boyfriend, Adam, is the key for everything running smoothly right now. He was also instrumental in my comeback after pregnancy.

He has been an amazing support and a fantastic dad to my little girl.

Just like my dad has been to me my whole life.

Whether Olivia decides to play handball, or football, or anything else, I don’t care. I will always be supportive of her.

Just like the two other lotus petals have been to me. Remember?

Veronica Kristiansen
January 2024

