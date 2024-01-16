This is Me: Veronica Kristiansen

My family has always been there for me, from as far back as I can remember.

Things did not start the easiest way for us, as my mother, Ann-Iren, passed away when I was nine. I do not have many memories of her, and the ones that I have are probably not the ones you would like to keep of your mother.

I did not understand too much of what was going on at the time. I was too young, and my older sister Charlotte did everything she could to protect me.

Charlotte played, and still plays, a huge role in my life. I guest she was, and still is, somewhat the mother figure that I did not have.

She was very protective and caring for me at school, when we were out in the street.

Let’s say I was a little rebel, but that my older sister and my dad did not hesitate to grab me by the collar when I went too far.

All I remember is that when my mother passed away, there were some logistics to overcome, as we all had to move to the other side of the country to live with my dad.

My dad’s name is Henning and he is, to say the least, my mountain. He is my rock in life.

He played football and did some ski-jumping as well when he was younger. I did try football until I was thirteen, but I was always too scared of this ski-jumping thing.

I’ve never been fond of skiing anyway. How strange for a Norwegian girl, eh?

I can’t count the hours that my dad spent driving me around, supporting me from the sidelines while I was playing handball.

He has always been there for me.

He was there when I chose handball because my older sister was already playing it.

He was there and came with me when I moved to Denmark, my first stay abroad when I was 21. He stayed with me the whole first week just to be sure I was doing fine.

And even though the years had gone by, my dad came and spent my first two weeks with me when I signed with Györ in 2018.

My dad has always been supportive and has always had my back.