“The best in the world:” Hungary’s key weapon on the line

“It was perfect. Perfect for me, perfect for the team, because we passed the group and this is the most important,” said Bánhidi following the 28:27 win against Serbia, which was Hungary’s second at the EHF EURO 2024 and secured their place in the main round.

It is nothing new. Bánhidi is habitually one of Hungary’s biggest weapons in attack, contributing a high number of goals and creating space for the back court.

“I always say Bánhidi is one of the best pivots, if not the best in the world. And when you have one guy like this, you need to try to make everything for him to play good,” says Hungary coach Chema Rodriguez. “Sometimes he doesn’t score too many goals but he opens so much space for the others because sometimes two guys are defending him.”

Rodriguez is not alone in thinking that Bánhidi is the best line player in the world – it is a sentiment echoed by many of the top players and coaches, in the Hungary team and outside of it. Bánhidi, who measures up at 207cm, also plays an important role in the middle block in Hungary’s defence.

“We have a Spanish coach and the Spanish tactic is always built around the playmakers and the pivots. And of course, we have one of the best pivots in the world and yesterday, he was on fire. We try to build the tactics about him and it’s worth it,” says Hungary centre back Máté Lékai the morning after the round 2 game.

“It’s easier, life with a good pivot, especially if the tactics are built around him. He is a very good. He’s one of the best pivots,” adds Lékai.