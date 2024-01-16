20240116

“The best in the world:” Hungary’s key weapon on the line

Nine times on Sunday night, Hungary sent the ball through Serbia’s defence into the line to find Bence Bánhidi. Nine times, Bánhidi hit the back of the net to finish the game with a 100 per cent record that took him up the overall top scorer chart at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 to third position as of the end of round 2 as well as first position on field goals alone.

“It was perfect. Perfect for me, perfect for the team, because we passed the group and this is the most important,” said Bánhidi following the 28:27 win against Serbia, which was Hungary’s second at the EHF EURO 2024 and secured their place in the main round.

It is nothing new. Bánhidi is habitually one of Hungary’s biggest weapons in attack, contributing a high number of goals and creating space for the back court.

“I always say Bánhidi is one of the best pivots, if not the best in the world. And when you have one guy like this, you need to try to make everything for him to play good,” says Hungary coach Chema Rodriguez. “Sometimes he doesn’t score too many goals but he opens so much space for the others because sometimes two guys are defending him.”

Rodriguez is not alone in thinking that Bánhidi is the best line player in the world – it is a sentiment echoed by many of the top players and coaches, in the Hungary team and outside of it. Bánhidi, who measures up at 207cm, also plays an important role in the middle block in Hungary’s defence.

“We have a Spanish coach and the Spanish tactic is always built around the playmakers and the pivots. And of course, we have one of the best pivots in the world and yesterday, he was on fire. We try to build the tactics about him and it’s worth it,” says Hungary centre back Máté Lékai the morning after the round 2 game. 

“It’s easier, life with a good pivot, especially if the tactics are built around him. He is a very good. He’s one of the best pivots,” adds Lékai.

Coming into round 3 as group C leaders following their two wins, Hungary aim to finish the preliminary round with a perfect record – but they will be meeting a highly motivated Iceland whose position in the main round could be at stake in the match. Iceland are well aware that Bánhidi must be a focus for them in order to defeat Hungary.

“They have a great team. Great players – big, strong players. The pivot position is going to be a huge factor. Defensively we have to have a good plan,” says Iceland back Ómar Ingi Magnusson, before commenting specifically on the line player position in their upcoming opponents’ side.

“They’re big and physical. It’s going to be tough to defend against them. But we also know them pretty well because we played the last two years against them and they know us as well. So, it’s going to be a bit of a chess match.”

Iceland know Bánhidi will be a core part of the challenge for their attack as well, as MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2023 Gisli Kristjansson highlights: “They are really big. They are physical. They are really compact. No doubt, they have really good defence and we will need to be at our absolute best to beat them.”

Hungary and Iceland met one year ago at the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship, with Hungary taking a two-goal win that was eventually responsible for Iceland’s elimination before the knockout round. The sides had the same number of points in their main round group as they fought for quarter-final positions, but Hungary owned the head-to-head result so took the ticket to the next stage.

Iceland see the match against Hungary almost as the first of the main round, as it is only the points against the preliminary round opponents who are also progressing that are carried into the next stage. It is almost all or nothing for Iceland, who can secure the main round berth and the two points to take with them against already qualified Hungary, while Hungary want to start the main round with something in their account.

Although it is not yet known whether it will be Serbia or Iceland who progress to the main round group in Cologne, Hungary have done the job against Serbia and now need to tick the box versus Iceland to be sure to achieve their goal.

“The pressure is not for us. It’s for them. But we would like to win this game,” says Bánhidi. “We need to give everything for this game because if we win this game we qualify for the main round with two points.”

Coach Rodriguez knows the main round will be a much more difficult task if they do not start that stage with points.

“If we lose some points here, after in the main round it’s so difficult to make anything. For us, the first goal was to pass the group and stay in the main round. We almost do this and now we want to pass, if it’s possible, with points to the next round, to have a chance in the other group to make something,” he says.

Both teams have something on the line in their last game in Munich. But can the chance for Iceland to go home mean they will be more fired up than Hungary? Lékai does not think so.

“Both teams will be fired up. We want two points and if it’s not only a friendly match, also every sportsman wants to win,” says Lékai. “The motivation can’t be more than maximum and everybody has a maximum. But of course, everybody knows how important this match is.”

As they face this challenging last task in the preliminary round, both sides will be able to rely on the support of vocal fans who have contributed to a great atmosphere in Olympiahalle throughout the preliminary round.

“This is giving for you to the court some confidence and power,” says Bánhidi. “I’m really happy there are so much supporters with us. They love us, so it’s important for our hearts.”

