“The best in the world:” Hungary’s key weapon on the line

Although it is not yet known whether it will be Serbia or Iceland who progress to the main round group in Cologne, Hungary have done the job against Serbia and now need to tick the box versus Iceland to be sure to achieve their goal.
“The pressure is not for us. It’s for them. But we would like to win this game,” says Bánhidi. “We need to give everything for this game because if we win this game we qualify for the main round with two points.”
Coach Rodriguez knows the main round will be a much more difficult task if they do not start that stage with points.
“If we lose some points here, after in the main round it’s so difficult to make anything. For us, the first goal was to pass the group and stay in the main round. We almost do this and now we want to pass, if it’s possible, with points to the next round, to have a chance in the other group to make something,” he says.
Both teams have something on the line in their last game in Munich. But can the chance for Iceland to go home mean they will be more fired up than Hungary? Lékai does not think so.
“Both teams will be fired up. We want two points and if it’s not only a friendly match, also every sportsman wants to win,” says Lékai. “The motivation can’t be more than maximum and everybody has a maximum. But of course, everybody knows how important this match is.”
As they face this challenging last task in the preliminary round, both sides will be able to rely on the support of vocal fans who have contributed to a great atmosphere in Olympiahalle throughout the preliminary round.
“This is giving for you to the court some confidence and power,” says Bánhidi. “I’m really happy there are so much supporters with us. They love us, so it’s important for our hearts.”
