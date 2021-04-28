This is MVP: Henny Reistad

So, the moment we have all been waiting for. Us, as players, you as fans, right?

Two games, two matches. Winner takes it all. As you may know, I had already been here, in 2019, when we finished third. I scored eight times against Győr and Metz, but it was not enough.

Did I feel nervous? No, I had already experienced it. Other players did too, it is pointless to talk now about Nora Mork, Heidi Loke or Katrine Lunde, who had played countless played under pressure.

But for me, it was time to shine. I do not want to sound arrogant, but I knew we had the chance that could be sealed. The mentality was strengthened by the myriad of training sessions we did in the past months. We knew what the task was in hand and the confidence was high, especially after the quarter-finals.

We had already proven to ourselves that we could beat the best. It was the moment to show it on the court.

This trip to Budapest was something special. Some may point to a coincidence: I am 22 years old and I scored 22 goals against CSKA Moscow and Brest. One goal for each year, right?

That is just a funny story, but I feel like I did my best on the court. These were definitely the biggest games of my career. Surely on the biggest of stages.

But it is not about me, though, it is about the team. We could not have done it without each other and it truly is a remarkable achievement.

The MVP trophy I was awarded? Humbled by it, but, once again, a player cannot win a game by herself, even if she scored 12 goals. We win as a team, we lose as a team. It is as simple as that.

Yes, this big grin on my face says it all. It is happiness down to its very core and winning did not feel any sweeter than this. Especially as this was my last game for Vipers.

Next year, I will try something different. I will be moving to Team Esbjerg, for my first experience abroad. It is close to Norway, in Denmark, so I will follow closely what Vipers do.

It is not goodbye, it is just a “see you soon”. But these moments will be forever in my head, and in my heart.