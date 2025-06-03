“This sponsorship is an authentic extension of our regional identity”

Looking back on the first season as premium partner of the EHF Champions League Women and partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Veronika Yalcinkaya, Director of Marketing & Communication at Raiffeisen Bank Hungary, is happy and satisfied with the cooperation with the top-flight competitions in European club handball — as she mentions in this interview.

What’s your impression of the EHF FINAL4 Women, with Győr making it to the final?

Veronika Yalcinkaya: It is amazing. I had already attended last year's final as well and I'm very excited again. To see Győr in the final and winning their seventh title is an amazing experience, the team is amazing, and we are happy for the ladies. I believe this was an excellent opportunity also for the company, being a dedicated partner for the Champions League.

You and Raiffeisen Bank International seem to have a close connection with handball?

Veronika Yalcinkaya: Of course, we are very enthusiastic about handball. Handball has a long tradition in Hungary and is a kind of must. Children are introduced to this sport very early — nearly every child plays handball in the school so it is a well-known team sport and easy to cheer for. Probably this is why it is one of the main sports in Hungary and it's very popular. Handball is a sport which unites communities, inspires the youth, and stands for values such as teamwork.

How happy are you personally and as part of your company being partner of the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest — and of course both EHF Champions League competitions?

Veronika Yalcinkaya: We are very proud to support the event and the EHF Champions League, both men and women. Supporting both competitions underlines our commitment for equality and balanced opportunities. Besides, this competition matches with our company values such as trust, innovation, performance, and inclusivity. Equality and being on top level is also very important for our customers. I am sure the EHF Champions League is the top league in handball, so, we are really keen on being part of this beautiful game. And talking about the EHF FINAL4 — this is an event which creates significant local excitement and brings together fans, families and business with fan engagement and hospitality opportunities. By being part of this iconic event Raiffeisen Bank International definitely strengthens the bonds with Hungarian customers. We do not only elevate brand awareness, but also contribute to economic and social development here in Budapest.

How important is the all-European approach of the EHF Champion League for Raiffeisen Bank International’s sponsorship?

Veronika Yalcinkaya: This sponsorship is an authentic extension of our regional identity. Based on our sponsorship strategy, we are trying to find the best in sports and best in all areas of sponsorships. It's very important for us to have as many European countries and as many customers all over Europe involved as we can, both on the consumer and corporate side.

Does women's handball being one of the top sports in Central and East Europe have an impact on Raiffeisen Bank International’s sponsorships? Is this why you have such a big focus on the Champions League Women?

Veronika Yalcinkaya: Raiffeisen Bank International has a big impact in Serbia, Croatia and of course Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania. So, in most of the Central and East European countries we have a presence and all countries like handball as well. They have strong female teams — many of them are Champions League participants. It's also important to show that women have the same power or even sometimes are more powerful in sports compared to men.

From the customer side, was there any feedback on your sponsorship throughout the EHF Champions League season?

Veronika Yalcinkaya: We have received very positive feedback from our customers. We try to leverage all kinds of benefits from this sponsorship and because handball is so popular in Hungary, our customers were very keen on attending the matches. From the very beginning of the season, we invited customers to the matches, and we only received very positive feedback from them.

How do you rate the cooperation with EHF and EHF Marketing when you fill the sponsorship with life?

Veronika Yalcinkaya: We have a very good cooperation with EHF Marketing, as both sides want to make the best out of this cooperation. All colleagues at EHF are very open for our ideas. We even managed to have some new games and tools for the EHF FINAL4. We are constantly working together to get the best out of these games and this tournament, and to provide the biggest value for our customers as well.

It sounds you are very happy with your first season?

Veronika Yalcinkaya: Yes, we are very happy with our first season and I really hope that it's going to be a long cooperation with the EHF, for many, many years.

Watch highlight video HERE.