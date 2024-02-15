OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR) 29:27 (15:13)

Taking their fifth win in the last six group matches, Szeged made a huge step towards the play-offs being equal on 13 points with third and fourth ranked sides of PSG and Kielce. Unlucky Kolstad remain on the seventh position, still one point below Zagreb. The match of two strong goalkeepers (Szeged's Roland Mikler saved 13 shots, Kolstad's Torbjørn Bergerud even 20) was decided only in the final minute.

From 7:6 onwards, Szeged were ahead – out for revenge for the painful 24:37 defeat in the reverse fixture, intermediately extended the gap to four goals several times, before Kolstad caught-up after the break. At 18:18, the Norwegian side leveled the result again, but this was the wake-up call for the hosts to go on a 4-0 run. The game went back and fourth – and the ride of the rollercoaster changed its direction again, when Kolstad benefited from a 7:2 run to take the lead at 25:24 – their first in the second half and their last in the match. Outstanding line player Bence Banhidi was simply unstoppable and netted for 28:26, but still Kolstad were not beaten, but only scored once after missing three chances in the last three minutes.