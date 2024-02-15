20240215

DAY REVIEW: Three home wins and biggest ever defeat for Porto

15 February 2024, 23:10

Aalborg Handbold (against HC Zagreb) and OTP Bank-PICK Szeged (against Kolstad Handball) won their home matches in group A on Thursday. After their draw at Kielce yesterday and Kolstad's defeat, THW Kiel are finally the first team from group A to clinch their play-off berth – three rounds before the end, six more teams are atill in the race for five tickets to the knock-out stages in this group. But the first five, who all started the new year unbeaten, have increased the gap to Kolstad and Zagreb.

In group B, FC Porto conceded their biggest ever defeat in the Machineseeker Champions League against Telekom Veszprém, while SC Magdeburg turned the match against Plock around after the break to take their ninth consecutive win.

  • after the wins against Eurofarm Pelister (38:23) and Kolstad (29:18), the 32:22 victory against Zagreb was Aalborg’s third biggest group phase victory
  • a hammer goal from Borut Mackovsek and a final save of goalkeeper Emil Imsgard secured OTP Pick Szeged a 29:27 win in the thriller against Kolstad
  • Veszprém’s 21:11 halftime lead at Porto was the biggest advantage at the break in the whole group phase by now, only topped by Kolstad’s 24:11 against Szeged
  • red card against Plock’s Hungarian Gergö Fazekas was the turning point in the match at Magdeburg
  • due to the defeats of Plock and Porto, Montpellier HB secured their spot in the Play-offs

Group A

Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 32:22 (18:12)

Thanks to this easy and clear win, Aalborg Handbold have 14 points on their account and are the new runners-up in this group below Kiel, passing Kielce and PSG (both with 13 points). The first half was almost a one-man show of EHF EURO all-time top scorer and 2024 silver medalist Mikkel Hansen. Scoring six from six, the left back netted 33% of all Aalborg goals before the break – and was the key for an early decision. The hosts were better in all aspects of the game and even their rotation players extended the gap in a match which was definitely not comparable with the reverse fixture, when the final result was a 30:30 draw. Zagreb scored only twice in the first 13 minutes of the second half, while Aalborg did not do more than they must, but still backed by a strong defense and goalkeeper Niklas Landin, who even ended up on the scorer list like 12 more teammates.

I think today we were better on the defensive end of the ball, keeping the defense tight and narrow. We were motivated to deliver a strong, physical game knowing how big and strong their players are, and I feel like we today proved that we can do the same. It was amazing to play in this arena here today, with all the fans backing us up, and really being our extra man out there.
Martin Larsen
Right back, Aalborg Handbold
We played a close game in Croatia and we were hoping for one more today. Unfortunately, we started off really bad allowing them to score many easy goals without a proper response from our side on the defensive end of the court. They outplayed us out there today, it's that simple really.
Andrija Nikolic
Head coach, HC Zagreb

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR) 29:27 (15:13)

Taking their fifth win in the last six group matches, Szeged made a huge step towards the play-offs being equal on 13 points with third and fourth ranked sides of PSG and Kielce. Unlucky Kolstad remain on the seventh position, still one point below Zagreb. The match of two strong goalkeepers (Szeged's Roland Mikler saved 13 shots, Kolstad's Torbjørn Bergerud even 20) was decided only in the final minute.

From 7:6 onwards, Szeged were ahead – out for revenge for the painful 24:37 defeat in the reverse fixture, intermediately extended the gap to four goals several times, before Kolstad caught-up after the break. At 18:18, the Norwegian side leveled the result again, but this was the wake-up call for the hosts to go on a 4-0 run. The game went back and fourth – and the ride of the rollercoaster changed its direction again, when Kolstad benefited from a 7:2 run to take the lead at 25:24 – their first in the second half and their last in the match. Outstanding line player Bence Banhidi was simply unstoppable and netted for 28:26, but still Kolstad were not beaten, but only scored once after missing three chances in the last three minutes.

Credit goes to our opponents who are at the moment dealing with a lot of injuries, but still managed to make it a hard day for us. We fought brilliantly showing our best face out there today. Fans were also amazing today.
Krisztian Karpati
Head coach, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
Szeged is a great team that deservedly won. The fans were amazing - it's a great feeling to play handball in such an atmosphere. We couldn't overcome the lack of our injured players, that's the story of today's game from our perspective.
Magnus Gullerud
Line player, Kolstad Handball

Group B

FC Porto (POR) vs. Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 26:40 (11:21)

For the fifth time in 11 group matches, Telekom Veszprém scored 40 or more goals – and for the eighth time in the last nine group matches, Porto lost. The 26:40 against the top-in-form visitors was even the biggest ever in the Champions League for Porto – previously it was a 19:33 against Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. After the 44:34 in the reverse fixture at Lake Balaton, the fans saw a total of 144 goals in both games.

Thanks to the clear win, the Hungarian record champions consolidated their third position keeping the four-point gap to Montpellier. Porto had a terrible 1:8 start that they never really found a way to recover from. Boosted by their Egyptian shooters Omar Yahia and Mohamed Elderaa, who combined for 11 goals in the end, Veszprém easily pulled ahead to their first double-figured lead in minute 24 (17:7). Porto's best scorer was David Fernandez with five goals.

We hoped to put some pressure on Veszprem, but already in the opening 15 minutes of the game we've already missed from too many clear looks. Against a team like Veszprem - you can't really afford to miss those shots if you want to win the game. We'll work on it, and try to improve in the games ahead.
Carlos Resende
Head coach, FC Porto
I want to congratulate my players, because they delivered a great outing here today. Honestly, after a long national team break, and knowing how good Porto can be, I was a bit afraid of today's game. We started off well, our goalkeepers were fantastic. We all did a great job on both sides of the ball, and I'm very happy with the match overall.
Momir Ilic
Head coach, Telekom Veszprem HC

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs. Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 28:22 (13:14)

For 30 minutes Orlen Wisla Plock were able to stay level, and ever better - they were almost constantly ahead at Magdeburg, initially by three goals. The defending champions lacked the means in defence to stop the powerful attackers, and missed the ideas to find the gaps against an extremely mobile Wisla defence. But everything changed after a red card against Gergö Fazekas after an offensive foul on Magnus Saugstrup with the half-time buzzer.

After scoring the first four goals in the second half, Magdeburg took full control, but it has taken them until minute 49 to finally seal the deal making it 24:19. While Plock only scored eight goals after the break, SCM wingers Lukas Mertens and Tim Hornke were on fire, scoring six goals each for the ninth consecutive win for the runners-up in group B. Plock remain sixth, equal with Porto.

It was important for us to start the second half better and we did that very well. We want to take this tailwind with us to Hanover.
Philipp Weber
Left back, SC Magdeburg
It was a good first half and it's always difficult to play here. We made too many mistakes in the second half, which Magdeburg punished straight away. However, we've today played in an amazing atmosphere, and I'd like to thank everyone for that.
Tomas Piroch
Right back, Orlen Wisla Plock
