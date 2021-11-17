Thriller leaves Brest and Zagreb waiting for first win

What a thriller in Belarus: Meshkov Brest and HC PPD Zagreb fought for every centimetre on court but ended up sharing the points in the EHF Champions League on Wednesday: 30:30.

The result left both teams waiting for their first win in group A this season.

GROUP A

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 30:30 (13:15)

while Zagreb are on two points now, Brest took their first one in their seventh game

the draw meant that Zagreb have not won any of their last 23 CL matches since March 2020; Brest have not won their last nine matches

Meshkov were not ahead in the first half and levelled the score five times

Zagreb were clearly stronger in terms of goalkeeping, as Matej Mandic saved 13 shots, three more than Brest’s duo Viachaslau Saldatsenka and Ilya Usik

after the break, Meshkov turned a 20:17 deficit into their first lead (23:22) in an eight-minute period where Zagreb missed too many chances

from the 23:23, either Zagreb were one goal ahead or the score was level

Stanislav Kasparek (six goals for Brest) and Ivan Cupic (seven for Zagreb) were the best scorers

Oooh this is lovely ... Davor Cavar slipping the ball into the net for @RKZagreb 😍#ehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/SPC9M80iuR — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 17, 2021

Many chances for the winning goal… but all missed

When Viachaslau Shumak scored the 30:30 with 80 seconds left to play, hardly anyone expected that this was going to be the final result. With 50 seconds to go, Zagreb coach Ivica Obrvan took his last timeout, but Luka Lovre Klarica failed to score against Viachaslau Saldatsenka. Brest coach Dani Gordo also used his green card, 14 seconds before the final buzzer, but Matej Mandic saved the shot of Andrej Yurinok, while time was too short for Davor Cavar to score the winner on the other side of the court.