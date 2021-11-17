Wings give Flensburg win over Dinamo

SG Flensburg-Handewitt seem to have kickstarted their EHF Champions League Men campaign Wednesday, winning their second straight match, this time against CS Dinamo Bucuresti: 37:30.

However, it was no easy path to victory as Flensburg squandered a five-goal lead in the first half, before their wings stepped up after the break.

GROUP B

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 37:30 (14:14)

Flensburg went five goals up in the first half but couldn’t hold on to it; Dinamo hit back and even briefly went into the lead

the arrivals of Benjamin Buric between the posts and Teitur Einarsson on the right-back position changed the game for Flensburg: Buric had nine saves; Einarsson added speed and scored seven

Flensburg’s biggest advantage of the game was at the final whistle: seven

best scorer of the game was Dinamo’s Mohamed Mamdouh with nine goals, while Hampus Wanne scored eight for Flensburg

Flensburg climbed to fifth spot in the group with five points, while Dinamo are last with three points

Flensburg’s wings were unstoppable

Hampus Wanne, Lasse Svan, Marius Steinhauser: these three players combined for 15 goals and were instrumental in Flensburg’s win. Not only did they score on fast breaks, they also converted half-court moves set up by their teammates, without missing much. Against an aggressive Dinamo defence that put pressure on the back-court players, it was down to this trio to score the goals. And they truly delivered.