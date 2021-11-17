Wings give Flensburg win over Dinamo
SG Flensburg-Handewitt seem to have kickstarted their EHF Champions League Men campaign Wednesday, winning their second straight match, this time against CS Dinamo Bucuresti: 37:30.
However, it was no easy path to victory as Flensburg squandered a five-goal lead in the first half, before their wings stepped up after the break.
GROUP B
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 37:30 (14:14)
- Flensburg went five goals up in the first half but couldn’t hold on to it; Dinamo hit back and even briefly went into the lead
- the arrivals of Benjamin Buric between the posts and Teitur Einarsson on the right-back position changed the game for Flensburg: Buric had nine saves; Einarsson added speed and scored seven
- Flensburg’s biggest advantage of the game was at the final whistle: seven
- best scorer of the game was Dinamo’s Mohamed Mamdouh with nine goals, while Hampus Wanne scored eight for Flensburg
- Flensburg climbed to fifth spot in the group with five points, while Dinamo are last with three points
Flensburg’s wings were unstoppable
Hampus Wanne, Lasse Svan, Marius Steinhauser: these three players combined for 15 goals and were instrumental in Flensburg’s win. Not only did they score on fast breaks, they also converted half-court moves set up by their teammates, without missing much. Against an aggressive Dinamo defence that put pressure on the back-court players, it was down to this trio to score the goals. And they truly delivered.
We have had a very good week and managed to win three times in a row. The team played very well in all matches. Today we got good chances but had a lot of problems in our defence in the beginning. We lacked the aggressiveness necessary. In the second half we played with more power and more speed and therefore created a lot of good chances.