20211117 FLEDIN Main
EHF Champions League

Wings give Flensburg win over Dinamo

EHF / Kevin Domas17 November 2021, 22:30

SG Flensburg-Handewitt seem to have kickstarted their EHF Champions League Men campaign Wednesday, winning their second straight match, this time against CS Dinamo Bucuresti: 37:30.

However, it was no easy path to victory as Flensburg squandered a five-goal lead in the first half, before their wings stepped up after the break.

GROUP B

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 37:30 (14:14)

  • Flensburg went five goals up in the first half but couldn’t hold on to it; Dinamo hit back and even briefly went into the lead
  • the arrivals of Benjamin Buric between the posts and Teitur Einarsson on the right-back position changed the game for Flensburg: Buric had nine saves; Einarsson added speed and scored seven
  • Flensburg’s biggest advantage of the game was at the final whistle: seven
  • best scorer of the game was Dinamo’s Mohamed Mamdouh with nine goals, while Hampus Wanne scored eight for Flensburg
  • Flensburg climbed to fifth spot in the group with five points, while Dinamo are last with three points

Flensburg’s wings were unstoppable

Hampus Wanne, Lasse Svan, Marius Steinhauser: these three players combined for 15 goals and were instrumental in Flensburg’s win. Not only did they score on fast breaks, they also converted half-court moves set up by their teammates, without missing much. Against an aggressive Dinamo defence that put pressure on the back-court players, it was down to this trio to score the goals. And they truly delivered.

20211117 FLEDIN Gallery 8
We have had a very good week and managed to win three times in a row. The team played very well in all matches. Today we got good chances but had a lot of problems in our defence in the beginning. We lacked the aggressiveness necessary. In the second half we played with more power and more speed and therefore created a lot of good chances.
Maik Machulla
SG Flensburg-Handewitt head coach
20211117 FLEDIN Gallery 1
20211117 FLEDIN Gallery 2
20211117 FLEDIN Gallery 3
20211117 FLEDIN Gallery 4
20211117 FLEDIN Gallery 5
20211117 FLEDIN Gallery 6
20211117 FLEDIN Gallery 7
20211117 FLEDIN Gallery 8
20211117 BREZAG Main
Previous Article Thriller leaves Brest and Zagreb waiting for first win
20211117 METCSK Main
Next Article Superb duo powers CSKA past Metz

Latest news

More News