There may still be a lot of handball to play, but tickets for the weekend of the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 have today, Friday 10 December, gone on sale.

The climax to the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 season will take place across 18/19 June inside the iconic LANXESS arena in Cologne.

Tickets for the four matches across both days are available on a first come, first served basis with only a limited allocation on sale to handball fans. Therefore, handball fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Supporters are also reminded that the access to the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 event will be subject to the prevailing access conditions of the Corona Protection Ordinance of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia during the time of the event. Further details about the hygiene regulations and more important information are available to read here.

Become a VIP

Fans looking to upgrade their experience at the end-of-season highlight can do so by purchasing VIP tickets.

VIP tickets are also available in different categories and during this holiday season fans can get VIP Christmas Packages. These include seats in the VIP Lounge and unique added extras including an overnight stay in the players' hotel, a tour of the LANXESS arena and official EHF FINAL4 merchandise.

For more information on the VIP packages click here. Alternatively fans can contact the event team directly via email at ehfFINAL4@ehfmarketing.com.

A meaningful gift this Christmas

For every ticket that is sold between now until Christmas, no matter the ticket category, will directly support Plan International’s meaningful gifts campaign.

Building on the Truth Gap campaign earlier this season, EHF Marketing will support Plan International with donations for educational and gender equality programs.

All paths lead to Cologne

Fans who are looking for the best travel experience to Cologne can take advantage of offers from official travel and ticket partners of the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022.

Nine partners from Germany, Denmark, France, Hungary, Spain and Sweden will not only provide fans with tickets but with exciting hotel and travel packages.

Besides the regular ticket channel, the official travel and ticket partners are the only reliable contact point for tickets. For more information click here.