Perfect party opens majestic PICK Aréna

The PICK Aréna has got the opening it deserved.

The second-largest multifunctional event hall in Hungary officially opened its doors on Thursday night, hosting the Match of the Week between Pick Szeged and THW Kiel in round 10 of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22.

Apart from becoming Szeged’s new home, the PICK Aréna will also be the venue for all six matches in group C of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in January.

But Thursday’s opening party of the majestic building on the banks of the river Tisza went beyond handball.