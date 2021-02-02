Tickets on sale for EHF EURO 2022 matches in Slovakian arenas

Tickets are now on sale for handball fans wishing to watch the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Slovakia’s two venues.

The ticket availability will be of interest to Slovakian and German handball fans, with tickets now on sale for preliminary and main round matches in Bratislava and preliminary round games in Kosice.

Hosts Slovakia head to Kosice for the preliminary round while Germany, who have already qualified, will play their preliminary matches in Bratislava and would remain in the Slovakian capital should they qualify for the main round.

Tickets can be bought via the EHF’s official ticket portal at tickets.eurohandball.com.

Last month, the first allocation of tickets for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 went on sale in Hungary, including tickets for every match being played inside Budapest’s new 20,000-seater arena. Further ticket information for matches in Szeged and Debrecen will be announced in due course.

Who will be playing where?

Last month, the EHF Executive Committee confirmed the match schedule for the event, which will see teams benefit from additional rest days compared to previous Men’s EHF EUROs. Click here to download the schedule.

In terms of which venues nations will be playing, Hungary will play in group B in Budapest, while Slovakia have been placed in group F in Kosice.

Having secured qualification already, Croatia will play in group C in Szeged, while Germany head to Bratislava in group D.

Should Slovenia qualify, they will play in group A in Debrecen, while Bratislava will be the home for the Czech Republic in group E should they earn qualification.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tickets.eurohandball.com.