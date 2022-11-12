Top dogs France, Montenegro to clash in Skopje

Netherlands vs Spain

Sunday 13 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

both sides have lost their first match in the main round, Netherlands against Germany (36:28, conceding the largest number of goals in a single game this tournament), Spain in the last second to Romania (28:27)

Netherlands are eying a win, as they are trying to avoid their worst finish in the competition since 2006, when they placed 15th

Netherlands will miss Kelly Dulfer, who has been suspended for one match following her red card in the Dutch team's main round opener against Germany

Spain are missing a leading trio due to injuries: goalkeepers Silvia Navarro and Mercedes Castellanos, as well as centre back Alicia Fraga Fernandez

from the sides who qualified for the main round of the EHF EURO 2022, Spain have scored the fewest goals on average: 23.5 per game; even scoring eight less than Norway who have a match in hand

Netherlands and Spain both have nine wins in their mutual matches, but at the EHF EURO, the Dutch side won two of the three games against Spain

Netherlands head coach Per Johansson: “Facing Spain is a totally different game of handball, we need to adapt, we must suffer and must be brave. Revenge shall be our strong driving force and the motto for the players.”

Spain coach Jose Ignacio Prades: “We have lost against Romania and it has been a bit unfair, because the girls gave it their all. Now we have to regroup and face Netherlands, which is like a final for us.”