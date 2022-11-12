Top dogs France, Montenegro to clash in Skopje
The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 preliminary round concluded Wednesday and the winners of groups C and D, France and Montenegro, had three days to prepare for their match on Sunday. In the earlier match, Netherlands and Spain both need a win to remain in the race for a medal.
Netherlands vs Spain
Sunday 13 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides have lost their first match in the main round, Netherlands against Germany (36:28, conceding the largest number of goals in a single game this tournament), Spain in the last second to Romania (28:27)
- Netherlands are eying a win, as they are trying to avoid their worst finish in the competition since 2006, when they placed 15th
- Netherlands will miss Kelly Dulfer, who has been suspended for one match following her red card in the Dutch team's main round opener against Germany
- Spain are missing a leading trio due to injuries: goalkeepers Silvia Navarro and Mercedes Castellanos, as well as centre back Alicia Fraga Fernandez
- from the sides who qualified for the main round of the EHF EURO 2022, Spain have scored the fewest goals on average: 23.5 per game; even scoring eight less than Norway who have a match in hand
- Netherlands and Spain both have nine wins in their mutual matches, but at the EHF EURO, the Dutch side won two of the three games against Spain
Netherlands head coach Per Johansson: “Facing Spain is a totally different game of handball, we need to adapt, we must suffer and must be brave. Revenge shall be our strong driving force and the motto for the players.”
Spain coach Jose Ignacio Prades: “We have lost against Romania and it has been a bit unfair, because the girls gave it their all. Now we have to regroup and face Netherlands, which is like a final for us.”
France vs Montenegro
Sunday 13 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- for the second time in history, Montenegro have started the EHF EURO with three wins in a row; the previous time, in 2012, they went on to win gold
- France have recorded their best-ever start at the EHF EURO, with three wins in three matches and a +26 goal difference, while conceding the fewest goals of any team in the competition: 59
- Montenegro captain Jovanka Radicevic, has scored 20 goals so far this tournament and needs nine more to become the fifth player to reach the 200-goal milestone
- on four points each, the winner of this duel will be in a strong position to reach the final weekend in Ljubljana; France could go to the semi-finals for the fourth time in a row
- the two sides have met four times at the EHF EURO, with France winning all matches, including a 24:23 win two years ago
France head coach Olivier Krumbholz: “I have seen how this Montenegro team plays, they are very good, looking in good shape. They took full advantage of their home court and will be trying to continue their good form.”
Montenegro centre back Milena Raicevic: “The atmosphere in Moraca, in Podgorica, was nothing short of amazing, but we now need to reset and play in Skopje. It will be a difficult challenge, we start against France, but we are properly motivated, we want to continue to play well and win games. The team is confident and I hope we will stay on the course.”