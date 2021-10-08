Top of the table clashes get Match of the Week treatment

The DELO EHF Champions League is back with a bang next week with a series of enticing encounters on the way for Match of the Week.

Round 4’s highlight match sees one of this season’s breakout teams, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, take on Team Esbjerg, who have won two of their three games so far. With group A wide open, the winner of this clash on 16 October could claim top spot.

A week later, we hit the top of group B with two unbeaten sides going head-to-head - Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC. Metz are on the rise after a disappointing campaign last season and will have a chance to make a big statement against Györ.

In round 6, CSKA and Odense Handbold meet in a game which both ambitious clubs will see as an opportunity to build on their encouraging start to the campaign.

All MOTW games will be live on EHFTV alongside extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Match of the Week rounds 4 to 6

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Team Esbjerg

Saturday 16 October at 16:00 CEST

Metz Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC

Saturday 23 October at 18:00 CEST

CSKA vs Odense Handbold

Sunday 31 October at 16:00h CET