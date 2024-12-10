Before the game, France and Hungary were the only unbeaten sides in group I, with the co-hosts in the lead due to a better goal difference. Both teams showcased their quality on the court with spectacular goals and impressive tactics, but in the end it was France who claimed the top spot.
GROUP I
Hungary vs France 27:30 (13:13)
- Grace Zaadi Deuna lit up the scoreboard after two minutes with the first goal of the match; lots of defensive movement from France kept the co-hosts goalless until the eighth minute, when Katrin Klujber netted from a seven-metre shot
- the world champions kept on growing the lead to 10:6 in the 22nd minute; it all changed after Vlagyimir Golovin called Hungary’s second timeout, increasing the pace in attack and narrowing the gap to level the game two minutes before the break
- the end of the first half was a roller-coaster, with Zsófi Szemerey blocking some crucial shots — and even scoring once — and Viktória Gyori-Lukács netting her third and fourth goals to keep the balance at 13:13
- Sebastien Gardillou decided to rely on Hatadou Sako between the posts after the break, and the French goalkeeper immediately blocked two shots to help her team get the lead
- Gréta Juhász played her first match for Hungary at the EHF EURO 2024 and managed to find the net twice
- with nine goals scored — seven of them from penalty throws — Katrin Klujber was crowned Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos
France’s stars shine bright in Debrecen
With their 90th EHF EURO match, France ended their stay in Hungary with a perfect winning streak and as undeniable leaders of group I. Pauletta Foppa and Chloé Valentini led the way to France’s success against the co-hosts, with five goals out of six shots each.
In a squad filled with plenty of big names, Estelle Nze Minko stands out after scoring her 150th goal for France in the competition. She ended the game with a tally of 151, just three goals shy of the country’s all-time EHF EURO scorer Alexandra Lacrabère.
Grace Zaadi Deuna is also getting closer to a notable milestone of her career, as the centre back has her chance to score her 100th EHF EURO goal for France in Vienna — her total is currently at 98.