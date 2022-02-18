Toublanc dreams of Champions League title with hometown club

As 2021 turned to 2022, Toublanc’s focus was clear. The left hander, born and raised in Brest, wants to climb to the highest step on the podium.

“The [EHF] FINAL4 was a crazy experience. It remains a goal for every top handball player in the world,” she says, before examining her club’s performance in the 2021/22 group phase.

“There is a little bit of frustration because we feel like we have not played our best handball sometimes, like in Dortmund or even last week in Esbjerg.”

There is one more game to go though, and Brest could still clinch a direct quarter-final spot. The French side enter the final round on 17 points in third place in group A and could finish anywhere from second to fourth based on the results on the weekend. On Saturday, they meet Rostov-Don in the high-profile Match of the Week.

“We played eye to eye with them in the first confrontation and this one looks set to be a thriller. It remains a very important game for us, for many reasons. We want to keep our momentum going at home,” says Toublanc.